Mavericks Top Free-Agent Signing Listed as ‘Worst’ in Free Agency

The Dallas Mavericks have had a rough go of things since the beginning of free agency. On the one hand, they lost free-agent guard Jalen Brunson, who chose to sign with the New York Knicks. And on the other hand, they haven’t really made any big-time moves to replace that loss.

The only deal Dallas has made thus far has been the reported signing of big man JaVale McGee to a three-year, $21.1 million deal. McGee should be able to create a formidable frontcourt duo with newly-acquired big man Christian Wood.

However, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the McGee signing was one of the worst of the offseason. In his July 8 article, Favale ranked the five worst contracts in free agency thus far, and the McGee deal ranked fourth-worst on his list. He believes the signing to be a bit redundant.

“Dallas has Powell. And Maxi Kleber. And just traded for Christian Wood,” Favale explained. “Even if the Mavs wanted a larger and longer big, who else was giving McGee most of the taxpayer MLE? And did they really have to gift him a player option ahead of his age-37 season?”

Favale thinks the Mavericks wasted their primary source of spending money on a position where they didn’t actually need any more help.

Mavericks Wasted Money on McGee

Since the Mavericks did not have cap space this summer, their MLE was their best method of signing a valuable player to the roster. And according to Favale, using that money on McGee was a waste because of the role he will play in Dallas.

“Burning what turned out to be your best spending tool on someone who may not average 20 minutes per game or be on the floor during high-leverage crunch time is questionable at best but reeks of terrible business at worst,” Favale wrote.

This past season on the Suns, McGee backed up Deandre Ayton at the center position. In 15.8 minutes per game, McGee averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 62.9% shooting from the field.

Those are solid numbers, but McGee is a bit old to be handed a three-year contract. By the end of his deal, the big man will be 37 years old making roughly $7 million. Whether or not his explosive game will remain intact by then is unknown.

However, while Favale isn’t a fan of the move, he did admit that there is some upside to it.

McGee Adds Much-Needed Explosiveness

Powell was the Mavericks’ primary center option last season. However, despite playing all 82 regular-season games, Powell still ended the year with only eight more dunks than McGee. He played almost 700 more minutes, but McGee still nearly outbid him in that category.

“Sure, McGee gives Dallas a viable rim protector and above-the-basket finisher. His 100 dunks last season rivaled the 108 from the Mavericks-leading Dwight Powell, who logged 626 more minutes,” Favale stated.

JUST IN: JaVale McGee signs with the Dallas Mavericks! pic.twitter.com/z8sHAXwVQb — Luka Doncic Manila 🇵🇭 (@doncicmanila) July 1, 2022

Luka Doncic will have a much better lob threat to work with, but in the grand scheme of things, the decision to pay McGee could be one that the Mavericks regret in the long run.