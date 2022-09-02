Mavericks Could Target 25-Year-Old Star in Free Agency: Sources

Ever since he entered the league, the Dallas Mavericks have had one goal in mind – find a co-star for Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA. He’s a perennial MVP candidate, has made three All-NBA First Teams in a row, and looks primed to lead the Mavericks into the future.

However, despite his personal success, Doncic has only made it out of the first round of the playoffs once. That was this past season when the Mavericks went on a run to the Western Conference Finals. But according to a source who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Dallas could potentially target a new co-star in 2024.

It may seem far away, but just two offseasons from now, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will be a free agent. And after the Kevin Durant debacle this summer, some people believe he may want to leave. An executive who spoke to Deveney said that Dallas could potentially target him.

“There’s not a lot there in 2023, so 2024 is their best choice and Brown will be the best guy there. There are other guys—(Pascal) Siakam, (Khris) Middleton—so you have some backup plans. But at some point, you’ve got to try to get that star,” the executive told Deveney.

In addition, the executive noted that Dallas’ lack of assets means that free agency will be their only shot at nabbing a second star.

Exec: ‘Go For the Home Run’

Dallas tried to put a star next to Doncic when they traded for Kristaps Porzingis, but obviously, that didn’t quite go as planned. However, that deal also left them without many tradable assets, meaning free agency could be their only real chance to put a star next to Doncic.

“At some point, they’re going to have to stop trying to hit doubles and go for the home run if they want a guy they can put with Luka. They don’t have a lot to work with for assets, they just don’t,” said the executive. “So it is going to be very hard to trade for someone, but they can maybe do themselves some favors in free agency if they can be patient and convince Luka to be patient.”

Jaylen Brown is two years from free agency. He can’t be extended at his max because his current salary is too low (only $27 million, and he can only get a 20% raise to start an extension). He can’t become supermax eligible in Brooklyn. Trading for him would be a sizable risk — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 25, 2022

On paper, pairing Doncic with Brown sounds like a great idea. Obviously, the biggest knock on Doncic is his lack of defensive ability, but that’s an area where Brown thrives. Plus, Brown would be able to take some of the scoring load off of Doncic.

Deveney also mentioned that the Mavericks have a collegiate connection to Brown that could lure him in.

Mavericks’ Potential Connection to Brown

Brown’s connections to teams like the Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are more obvious, but there is still a link to be found between him and Dallas. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd attended the same college as Brown, which Deveney pointed out.

“The Mavericks currently have only about $85 million committed in 2024-25, which gives them ample room to make a max-deal run at Brown,” Deveney wrote. “Dallas could draw his interest if it keeps fellow Cal Bear Jason Kidd on as coach, and if star guard Luka Doncic develops individually while keeping the team a contender without a real No. 2 star on board.”

Whether or not Brown leaves Boston two years from now is unknown, but if he does decide to seek new opportunities, the Mavericks could definitely be in the mix.