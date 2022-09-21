Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sees Mavericks Land 25-Year Old Star

The Dallas Mavericks are ready to go heading into next season after a tumultuous summer. Losing Jalen Brunson was a tough blow, but they managed to add Christian Wood and JaVale McGee, two players who should be able to make a big-time impact.

However, the one thing that the team is missing is a second star next to Luka Doncic. They attempted to pair him with a co-star when they traded for Kristaps Porzingis a few years ago, but that obviously didn’t pan out, so they still need to be on the hunt.

One player who they could potentially target is Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. If he ends up wanting out of Boston before his next contract, Dallas could pick up the phone and inquire about a trade. According to Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated, they could offer Boston a solid package of player and picks.

Here’s the outline of the proposed trade:

Mavericks receive: Brown

Celtics receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, 2025 1st-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick, 2029 1st-round pick, pick swaps in 2026 and 2028

26 points for @FCHWPO against the Mavericks to go with nine boards and perfect 8-8 from the free throw line last night. Full highlights: https://t.co/BucCKLYHbR pic.twitter.com/GX991XPGe3 — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) December 19, 2019

Obviously, the Mavericks would be giving up some solid depth and a ton of first-round picks, but it would be worth it for Brown, who would fit beautifully alongside Doncic.

This isn’t the first time Brown has been linked to the Mavericks, either.

Exec Links Brown to Mavericks

At the end of August, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to NBA executives about teams that could potentially look to steal Brown away from the Celtics in 2024 free agency. An Eastern Conference executive said that Dallas could look to target him when his contract is up.

“At some point, they’re going to have to stop trying to hit doubles and go for the home run if they want a guy they can put with Luka,” the executive said. “They don’t have a lot to work with for assets, they just don’t. So it is going to be very hard to trade for someone, but they can maybe do themselves some favors in free agency if they can be patient and convince Luka to be patient. There’s not a lot there in 2023, so 2024 is their best choice and Brown will be the best guy there. There are other guys—(Pascal) Siakam, (Khris) Middleton—so you have some backup plans. But at some point, you’ve got to try to get that star.”

Deveney also noted another connection Brown has to the Mavericks.

Brown’s Other Connection to Mavericks

Outside of the obvious draw of getting to play with Doncic, Deveney mentioned the connection between Brown and Dallas head coach Jason Kidd.

“The Mavericks currently have only about $85 million committed in 2024-25, which gives them ample room to make a max-deal run at Brown,” Deveney wrote. “Dallas could draw his interest if it keeps fellow Cal Bear Jason Kidd on as coach, and if star guard Luka Doncic develops individually while keeping the team a contender without a real No. 2 star on board.”

If Brown ever became available on the trade market, the Mavericks should absolutely be there to make some phone calls.