Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Kemba Walker Amid Mavericks Resurgence

After a phenomenal run to the Western Conference Finals last year, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves sitting at 15-15 on the season. That’s good for ninth place in the West, which would put them in the Play-In Tournament if the season were to end today.

Luka Doncic has been carrying a heavy load for the Mavericks, and a lot of people have been calling for the team to trade for help. Kemba Walker may not be exactly what most were hoping for, but he put up some big-time numbers in Dallas’ recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Afterward, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum gave a shoutout to his former teammate.

“Love to see it!!” Tatum tweeted.

Love to see it!! https://t.co/nUh2yNKnkf — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 18, 2022

Walker spent two seasons playing with Tatum on the Celtics and was a one-time All-Star in Boston. However, after knee injuries got in the way, Walker found himself without a team this offseason. However, a couple of weeks ago, the Mavericks inked him to a contract.

In the Mavericks’ overtime loss to the Cavaliers, Walker put up some amazing numbers. The Dallas guard dropped 32 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on 12-of-25 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 shooting from behind the three-point arc.

After losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks this past summer, the Mavericks were left without a star ball-handler to play alongside Doncic. Walker may be a few years past his prime, but if he can provide the Mavericks with some quality minutes off the bench, it’d be a huge help.

Kemba Walker Excited to Play With Luka Doncic

For years, Walker was the star of the show for the Charlotte Hornets. And while it’s almost certain that he’ll never get back to that point, he can still give Dallas a decent amount of production, and not just on nights when Doncic is out.

While Doncic needs to constantly have the ball in his hands when he’s on the court, Walker can still play well off of him. After his monster game against Cleveland, Walker said that he’s excited to play alongside Doncic.

“I would love it. No question,” Walker revealed. “Who doesn’t want to play with that kid? He’s special. But yeah, like I said, I really just do what I’m asked. That’s what I’m here for.”

Kemba Walker, asked about more potential time in rotation with Luka Doncic: “I would love it. No question. Who doesn’t want to play with that kid? He's special. But yeah, like I said, I really just do what I’m asked. That’s what I’m here for." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 18, 2022

He may not be at the same level as Brunson, but he still seems like a better option than Facundo Campazzo, who the team released in order to sign Walker.

Kemba Walker Outlines Plan to Help Luka Doncic

While he discussed his excitement to play with Doncic, he also broke down how he thinks he can play alongside him effectively. When he signed on in Dallas, he said that he can provide the team with an extra shot creator.

“Just adding another guy who can create for others and myself,” Walker said in an interview with the Mavericks this week. “I think I can help in that aspect. Take a little pressure off. Luka doesn’t really need any pressure taken off him. The kid is special. But maybe helping with Spence [Dinwiddie], who has been killing it this year and some of the young guys. Just be that extra ballhandler.”