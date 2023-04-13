Josh Green Breaks Down Offseason Plans After Disastrous Mavericks Season

Now that the regular season has come and gone, it’s safe to say that the year was a complete bust for the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic once again put up MVP-caliber numbers, and the team even made a wild trade for Kyrie Irving at the deadline, but they still took a major step back.

There aren’t many positives to take away from the Mavericks’ season, but one of them was Josh Green. The young wing took major strides toward improvement and established himself as a regular face in the rotation. After the season, Green spoke about his offseason plans and hopes for next year.

“I think, going into next season, it’s all about winning,” Green said via the Mavericks’ official Twitter account. “My goal is, I want to win. I feel like I’m a very competitive person, and I’ll always be like that. Every game, I’m going 100%. So, I’m ready. I’m already ready for next season, ready to get to work this offseason, and it’s just continuing to get into work. I’ll take a week or so off, then I’ll go straight to Vegas and go right back to work. I’ll have a big offseason again and be ready to go.”

With a severe lack of high-level perimeter defenders on the roster, Green found a niche and earned playing time because of it. In turn, he showed off his scoring ability and improved his three-point shooting as well.

Over the course of the season, Green appeared in 60 of the team’s 82 games, playing a career-high 25.7 minutes per contest. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 53.7% shooting from the field and 40.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Nikola Vucevic Linked to Mavericks Trade

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks could look to target Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic in a sign-and-trade this summer.

“While Vučević’s numbers never quite matched what he did with the Orlando Magic, he didn’t have the same opportunities he did in the land of Disney,” Buckley wrote. “He was a focal point in Orlando. In Chicago, he played second fiddle to Zach LaVine and later dipped to the third option once DeMar DeRozan arrived. To Vučević’s credit, you won’t find many more productive third options than him. This season, he put up 17.6 points a night on 52/34.9/83.5 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing 3.2 assists. The problem is the Bulls weren’t able to capitalize on those numbers. They were 6.9 points better per 100 possessions when he didn’t play. That speaks to two things: his imperfect fit as an offense-first center and Chicago’s struggles overall. Both should have the big man and the Bulls interested in a change, preferably as part of a sign-and-trade that nets the franchise something in return for a player it sacrificed two first-round picks (plus Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr.) to get.”

Mavericks GM Commits to Jason Kidd

General Manager Nico Harrison – Media Availability

Meanwhile, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison stated that Jason Kidd will continue to be the head coach of the Mavericks for the foreseeable future.

“Listen, Jason Kidd’s our coach. If you look at what we did last year no one was like, ‘hey is Jason Kidd the coach?’” Harrison said via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel. “I think J-Kidd is the same coach that brought us to the Western Conference Finals, but when you don’t reach your goals everybody has to be evaluated. I need to be evaluated, Jason Kidd… we have to sit down and say ‘what could we have done better?’”