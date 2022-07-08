Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land 24-Year-Old, $125 Million Star

The Dallas Mavericks’ roster took a massive hit this offseason when guard Jalen Brunson decided to sign with the New York Knicks in free agency. And other than signing big man JaVale McGee, the Mavericks haven’t really made any significant moves.

After reaching the Western Conference Finals this past year, their focus should be on putting a competitive team around superstar guard Luka Doncic. While there aren’t any marquee free agents left on the block, the Mavericks could still look to improve via the trade market.

One player who they should have their eyes on is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. The Hawks just made a blockbuster deal for former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, and rumors have stated that they are still looking to shake up the roster.

Here’s what a potential deal could look like:

Mavericks receive: John Collins

Hawks receive: Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2029 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

Now, at first glance, this may seem like a steal for the Mavericks. However, with how little some other free agents have been going for this summer, it’s hard to gauge what the market value for Collins is.

Potential Value for Collins on Trade Market

This offseason alone, players such as Jerami Grant, Christian Wood, and Malcolm Brogdon have all been traded for a lot less than people anticipated they would. However, each of those players had flaws. Grant and Wood are entering the last years of their respective contracts, and Brogdon is very injury prone.

Meanwhile, players like Rudy Gobert and Murray have been traded for massive hauls. Both are under contract for a while and were All-Stars last season. Collins would likely fall somewhere in between those two camps.

John Collins with the Hawks: 16.5 PPG

8.3 RPG

56 FG% The only other player in franchise history with 15+ PPG on 50+ FG% is Walt Bellamy. pic.twitter.com/UVjhZQP4tK — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2022

This past season with the Hawks, Collins averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 52.6% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from behind the three-point line. At just 24 years old, he’s shown glimpses of All-Star potential.

However, with all the smoke surrounding Atlanta’s desire to trade him, determining what his market value is difficult. In this proposed trade, the Hawks would be getting a quality 3&D wing in Bullock, who could help them on both ends, and Kleber, who could also shore things up on both ends of the court for Atlanta.

But most importantly, they would be recouping draft value. They sent out a ton of picks in the deal for Murray, and in this trade, they would be getting three firsts.

And since they seem determined to trade Collins, his value may be lower than most people expect.

Hawks Determined to Trade Collins

On June 30, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that, despite the Murray trade, the Hawks still seem intent on trading Collins this offseason. The young forward seems like a solid fit on their roster, but Atlanta is still active on the trade market.

“The Hawks remain engaged with teams on John Collins, with the Hawks signaling they are not done revamping the roster,” Mannix wrote.

The year is 2052. Radioactive junebugs dominate the scorched terrain. Smoke and fear dominate the smell of the air. The Hawks have explored trades for John Collins but are looking for… https://t.co/GjJZMBO4Sn — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 6, 2022

For the past two offseasons, Collins has been thrown into trade rumors. At this point, it seems highly unlikely that the Hawks bring him back, especially considering how often his name’s been thrown around in rumored trade talks.

In turn, the Mavericks should get involved and inquire about Collins this summer.