Kemba Walker Flashes Brilliance, Sends Message to Mavs on Role After OT Thriller

There have been a few different issues surrounding the Dallas Mavericks this season. Drama with Christian Wood and the starting lineup, free throw struggles, and now, an injury to Maxi Kleber. After a Western Conference Finals run, they find themselves sitting at 15-15.

However, they recently made an intriguing roster move, releasing with Facundo Campazzo and signing former All-Star Kemba Walker. In the Mavericks’ overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Walker put on a show, and after the game, he was asked about getting more time with Luka Doncic. He said that he’s very excited for that opportunity.

“I would love it. No question,” Walker revealed. “Who doesn’t want to play with that kid? He’s special. But yeah, like I said, I really just do what I’m asked. That’s what I’m here for.”

Kemba Walker, asked about more potential time in rotation with Luka Doncic: “I would love it. No question. Who doesn’t want to play with that kid? He's special. But yeah, like I said, I really just do what I’m asked. That’s what I’m here for." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 18, 2022

Walker struggled last year after signing with the New York Knicks. And after parting ways with the team, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons this past summer. Detroit bought him out, and Walker went unsigned until just a few weeks ago.

He’s only played in two games for the Mavericks this year, but during his time with the Knicks last season, he played better than most people remember. The veteran guard appeared in 37 games for the Knicks and played 25.6 minutes per contest. Walker averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 40.3% shooting from the field and 36.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Kemba Walker Wasn’t ‘Comfortable’ in Mavericks Debut

Adding Walker to the squad gives the Mavericks a nice boost in the scoring column, as well as an extra ball-handler. Losing Jalen Brunson this summer was a big-time blow, and while Walker isn’t at the same level he once was, he could still be an underrated option for them.

In his debut with the Mavericks, Walker only managed to put up eight points and five assists, but at that point, he hadn’t played in a while. After the contest, he said that he wasn’t “super comfortable” yet.

“Just adding another guy who can create for others and myself,” Walker said. “I think I can help in that aspect. Take a little pressure off. Luka doesn’t really need any pressure taken off him. The kid is special. But maybe helping with Spence [Dinwiddie], who has been killing it this year and some of the young guys. Just be that extra ballhandler.”

Kemba Walker was at home waiting for a call from an NBA team a month ago. Now, he’s making clutch buckets for Mavs. pic.twitter.com/bD7S3Salib — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) December 18, 2022

Mavericks GM Says Kemba Walker’s Knee is ‘Not Good’

Walker’s massive performance against the Cavaliers should give Mavericks fans a ton of confidence in the guard moving forward. He almost certainly won’t be able to live up to the hype, but he could be a seriously valuable asset off the bench for Dallas.

However, when he joined the team, GM Nico Harrison revealed that his knee is “not good.”

“It’s not good,” Harrison said to Dallas sports radio station, The Ticket. “It’s not good at all. But he’s rehabbed it and it’s the best he’s felt in the last two years so, we’ll see how long that lasts.”

That being said, he urged that Walker can still play on the knee.

“Well, it hasn’t been good for a few years,” Harrison continued. “Even last year, he had 30 point games on it. But it actually feels better now. The reality is, if you look at it, it’s not good, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play on it.”