Kevin Durant Spotted Working Out With Mavericks Star Amid Trade Rumors

As of now, the Dallas Mavericks have remained quiet on the trade front after bringing in Christian Wood ahead of the draft. However, as they look to replace Jalen Brunson and put Luka Doncic in the best position possible to succeed, they could potentially make more moves.

Doncic has a solid core around him right now. A rotation that includes Wood, Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Reggie Bullock is nothing to scoff at. However, after a recent video surfaced, fans have begun speculating that bigger things may be on the horizon.

In a workout video that recently went viral, Dinwiddie can be seen working out with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley was also there, as pointed out by the NBA’s official Twitter account.

“KD, Spencer Dinwiddie, Evan Mobley, and Mike James putting in offseason work 🔥📍 Coach Olin Simplis “The Guard Whisperer’s” Friday Run,” the NBA tweeted out.

KD, Spencer Dinwiddie, Evan Mobley, and Mike James putting in offseason work 🔥 📍 Coach Olin Simplis "The Guard Whisperer's" Friday Run pic.twitter.com/3CnR9rM2DM — NBA (@NBA) July 23, 2022

Durant has been the focal point of trade rumors over the course of the last few weeks, as he recently requested to be traded by the Nets. And while things went quiet for a while, they’ve begun to heat back up again. Only the Mavericks aren’t the main team listed.

Latest Durant Trade Rumors

As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Boston Celtics have emerged as a top landing spot for Durant. Wojnarowski noted that they would be able to offer All-Star Jaylen Brown in a deal, along with picks.

“The Celtics consider All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum off limits in any trade talks, but Boston is able to construct a package for Durant that could include Brown and as many as three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) — and two pick swaps (2024 and 2026). Brown, 25, has two years and $56 million left on his current contract.,” Wojnarowski wrote.

And in addition to that, Shams Charania later reported that the Celtics have already offered Brown in a deal, but the Nets declined. This likely means that Brooklyn wants more for Durant than Boston initially offered.

“The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered,” Charania tweeted.

Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered. Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: https://t.co/Gkyfkhg5A1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

So, as the Celtics look to shake up the NBA, Dallas can only help but sit back and watch. While the video of Durant and Dinwiddie may have led to blissful speculation, the Mavericks’ best offer for Durant doesn’t holland a candle to Boston’s.

Mavericks’ Best Offer for Durant

If Dallas wanted to pair Durant with Doncic, they would have to beat out Boston’s offer of Brown, the Miami Heat’s probable offer including Tyler Herro, and the Phoenix Suns’ likely offer including Mikal Bridges. Based on their current assets, that task would almost certainly prove to be impossible.

Here’s what Dallas’ best offer would probably look like:

Mavericks receive: Durant

Nets receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, Josh Green, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2029 1st-Round Pick, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Swap), 2028 1st-Round Pick (Swap)

With now young star to send Brooklyn’s way (outside of trading Doncic himself, which would defeat the purpose of the Durant trade), Dallas is likely out on trade talks for the Nets superstar.