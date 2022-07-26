Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sees Mavericks Land Star Guard, 2 Shooters

The Dallas Mavericks have very little hope of getting in on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes that is currently taking place. They simply don’t have the assets to add Durant, as other teams can offer young All-Stars, and Dallas does not. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t get involved as a third team.

With the Brooklyn Nets asking for a massive haul in return for Durant, any team that makes a deal for him could choose to get a third team involved. This would help facilitate the deal, and the third team would be able to get some value back, too.

In this proposed deal, the Mavericks would be significantly shaking up their roster. They would be landing Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat, and former-Maverick Seth Curry from the Nets. Giving up two firsts may seem like a lot, but this trade could potentially give their lineup a huge boost.

Here’s the full outline of the deal:

Mavericks receive: Lowry, Robinson, Curry

Heat receive: Durant, Davis Bertans

Nets receive: Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Tim Hardaway Jr., Nikola Jokic (can’t be traded until August 1), Dwight Powell, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via MIA), 2024 1st-Round Pick (via DAL), 2026 1st-Round Pick (via DAL), 2027 1st-Round Pick (via MIA), 2028 1st-Round Pick Swap (via MIA) 2029 1st-Round Pick (via MIA)

That’s a lot to take in, so let’s break it from the Mavericks’ perspective.

Why the Mavericks Make This Trade

For Dallas, this deal would see them reshape their roster a bit around Luka Doncic while also not giving up the core pieces of their team. Losing Hardaway Jr. may seem like a tough blow, but they would be swiftly replacing him with Curry. As for Powell and Bertans, Dallas’ additions of JaVale McGee and Christian Wood make up for that.

Lowry got a bit of a bad reputation last season due to his subpar performance in the playoffs, but he’s still a bonafide winner. In 63 games last year, Lowry averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists on 44.0% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from deep. Adding him would help make up for losing Brunson.

In shape Kyle Lowry 😳 pic.twitter.com/Tvj28GWJgE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 14, 2022

Then, the Mavericks would be snagging two elite sharpshooters to pair alongside Doncic. Curry would be re-joining the Mavericks in an upgraded role, while Robinson would have a chance to bounce back from last season. With that level of shooting around Doncic, it would create a symbiotic relationship.

Dallas could roll out a starting lineup of Lowry, Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Wood, with a bench unit of Spencer Dinwiddie, Curry, Robinson, Kleber, and McGee.

On the flip side, both the Heat and Nets should be interested in this trade, too.

Why Heat and Nets Make This Trade

Starting off with the Heat, getting Durant back should be enough of a reason to be interested in this deal. If they were to make this trade, they would form a Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Durant. Their depth would be a bit gutted, but that’s the price to pay for adding a superstar.

ASK IRA: Has a new Heat day dawned in the Kevin Durant trade saga? https://t.co/y4ZQ1nIg1r — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 26, 2022

They could run a starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Butler, Durant, and Adebayo and would still have guys like Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven, and Dewayne Dedmon on their bench unit.

Meanwhile, the Nets would be getting a giant haul for Durant in this proposed trade. Herro would obviously be the centerpiece of the deal, but getting players like Strus, Jovic, and Hardaway Jr. would help them stay somewhat competitive right now, while also preparing for the future.

But the main reason Brooklyn would be interested in this deal is the crazy number of picks they would be getting. They’d add five unprotected first-rounders, as well as a pick swap. That’s the benefit of involving a third team.

All three teams would have to seriously consider this trade if it ever became a possibility.