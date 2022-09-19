Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land NBA Champion Forward

Last year was a season of progress for the Dallas Mavericks. After struggling to get out of the first round with Luka Doncic for two years, they finally made a run, making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before being taken down by the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, they lost Jalen Brunson this offseason, who was their second-best player during their run to the West Finals. They offset the move by trading for Christian Wood and signing JaVale McGee, but they could still look to add more pieces heading into next year.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently put out an article detailing trade ideas for every team in the league. For the Mavericks, he proposed a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers that would see them add another important piece to their frontcourt.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Mavericks receive: Kevin Love

Cavaliers receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, 2026 1st-Round Pick

Love played well with the Cavaliers last season, helping them make a serious push for the playoffs. His veteran leadership and championship experience could prove to be extremely valuable to a Mavericks team looking to make their first run to the NBA Finals.

Bailey noted Love’s impressive production as a main reason Dallas could consider trading for him.

Love’s Shooting Would Complement Doncic

With Doncic at the helm, the Mavericks’ main focus should be putting shooters and defensive stoppers around him. Love might not be a great defender, but his shooting would help Doncic out a ton.

“Last season, Love was top 20 in box plus/minus, with averages of 22.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.2 threes and 3.6 assists per 75 possessions.

“That per-possession average for threes ranked in the top 10, and that kind of shooting would make for a nightmarish weapon alongside Luka Doncic,” Bailey wrote.

Love’s traditional statistics were solid last year, too. He appeared in 74 games for the Cavaliers, playing 22.5 minutes per game. The 34-year-old big man averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 43.0% shooting from the field and 39.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for the Cavaliers, they might value the added depth and wing help.

Hardaway Would Give Cavaliers Wing Help

Love finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last year, so the Cavaliers would be giving up more than most realize, but Hardaway’s floor spacing coupled with Bertans being thrown in as a Lov replacement could make the trade worth it.

“Tim Hardaway Jr. is a better kick-out option than Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert. While he’s no lockdown perimeter defender, he’s certainly more switchable than Love.

“Having Davis Bertans in the deal replaces some of what’s lost with Love’s departure, too. At the very least, he forces defenders to pay attention to him several feet behind the line,” Buckley explained.

For a few seasons, Love struggled to fit in with the Cavaliers, and so people began to write him off. But last year, he proved that he’s still capable of contributing to winning basketball. The Mavericks could use that sort of production.