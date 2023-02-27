Kevin Durant Calls Out Questionable Statement Regarding Lakers Star LeBron James

Eyes are always going to be on the Los Angeles Lakers. They are one of the most historically dominant franchises in the history of basketball, and with LeBron James – this generation’s greatest player – on the roster, everyone will always be paying attention.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN recently spoke with Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, using a quote from James as an example. He noted that James knew he would have to win a title without Miami Heat co-star Dwyane Wade in order to earn respect.

“[LeBron] says, ‘I had to win a championship without D-Wade to get old heads’ respect,’” Barkley explained. “Kobe Bryant says, ‘I have to win a championship without Shaq to get these old heads off my back.’ I hold Kevin Durant to the same criteria.”

James won two titles in Miami after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he then returned to his hometown team and won a title with them in 2016. Durant, on the other hand, has never won a championship outside of his time with Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

However, while Barkley used that quote from James as the basis of his argument, Durant wants to see the receipts. He doesn’t believe James has ever said something like that.

“I don’t remember bron saying this…somebody link me to the article,” Durant tweeted.

Durant is extremely active on Twitter and is never afraid to defend himself on social media. Unfortunately for Durant, fans were quick to point out that James did, in fact, mention something similar to the quote Barkley was referencing.

James Harden Mentioned as Potential Lakers Fit

Durant’s questions aside, James and the Lakers are currently focused on making the playoffs this season. But while their only focus should be on that right now, the front office has to be thinking about the offseason, too.

Former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson mentioned one NBA star who could potentially be a solid fit on the Lakers – Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

“Could Harden wind up looking out West where he’s from? Could that be an opportunity for him? I mean, he is a Southern California guy,” Johnson said on KJM on ESPN. “Does he fit with a LeBron James? I mean, he could certainly run the offense. He’s certainly a shooter. What does LeBron always like to have around him? Shooters. So, I mean, I wouldn’t shy away from it. I’d rather have James Harden, me personally, than I would Kyrie [Irving].”

Anthony Davis Praises Jarred Vandrbilt

Anthony Davis Praises Jarred Vandrbilt

In LA's most recent win over the Mavericks, they came back from down 27 points. Jarred Vanderbilt played a huge role for the Lakers, clamping down on Luka Doncic, and Anthony Davis praised him for his performance after the game.

“Very valuable,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Being down 27, 14 at half and he comes out and set the tone for us defensively on Luka (Doncic). Getting some steals. Making him shoot some tough shots. His rebounding on both ends of the floor. He just started an effect for our group to lock in defensively. On the other end, he knows guys like to play off of him and make him shoot and he knows how to play off it with his corner cutting and crashing into the glass, getting us extra possessions. His value for our team, you can’t even put it into words what he brings and does for us. Having a player like that definitely helps us.”