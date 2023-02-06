Kristaps Porzingis Issues Statement After Mavs Trade for Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks made the move of the trade deadline (so far), trading for Kyrie Irving. They sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-rounder, and two seconds to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the flashy guard. After the move went through, former Mavericks and current Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis weighed in on the deal.

“wow 👀👀,” Porzingis tweeted.

In a way, Irving is taking Porzingis’ place on the Mavericks. When Dallas made a trade with the New York Knicks to acquire Porzingis back in 2019, they did it in an attempt to pair Luka Doncic with another star. And now, Irving will be the star they hope can co-exist with Doncic.

During an interview with Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Porzingis gave some reasoning behind why his partnership with Doncic failed.

“Luka is a generational talent. You have to put the perfect team around him to try to get the maximum out of him, you know?” Porzingis said. “I just wasn’t the right guy.”

The addition of Irving makes up (in part) for the loss of Jalen Brunson this past summer, as he chose to leave the Mavericks in free agency in favor of the Knicks.

Adding Irving to the mix will be a huge risk for the Mavericks, as he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, by trading for him, the Mavericks acquired his bird rights, meaning they will be able to pay him more than other teams.

That being said, the reason Irving requested a trade from the Nets in the first place was that Brooklyn was unwilling to hand him a long-term extension. In turn, the Mavericks may not want to either.

For this season, however, the Mavericks have Doncic and Irving paired together and will look to replicate their Western Conference Finals run from last year.

Kyrie Irving Excited to Play With Luka Doncic

In the take of Dallas’ move, some questioned the potential fit with Doncic and Irving both on and off the court. However, after the move went through, Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report revealed that Irving is very excited to play with Doncic.

“Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.

Mavericks Linked to Deandre Ayton Trade

Outside of Irving, Dallas could look to make more big-time additions in the future. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who joined Zach Lowe on an edition of The Lowe Post podcast, the Mavericks have shown an interest in a potential trade for Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton at some point in the future.

“Well, Deandre Ayton is certainly interesting, and he can veto any trade this year because he signed that extension,” MacMahon said. “I don’t know that there’s a very long list of places that he would veto. I think that it’s reasonable to assume, based on the way things played out this summer, some of the comments he made, that he might not see Phoenix as his long-term home. And certainly, he wanted to go to [the] Indiana [Pacers]. So, whether that happens now or not, I don’t know. It is interesting. He’s a name that I’ve heard around the Mavericks. And again, I think that would have to be a later than right now type of situation.”