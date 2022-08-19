Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land Star Guard and Sharpshooter

The Dallas Mavericks have had a very up-and-down offseason thus far. They lost star guard Jalen Brunson in free agency, as he chose to sign with the New York Knicks, but they offset that move by trading for Christian Wood and signing center JaVale McGee to a three-year deal.

However, that still leaves them with a major hole at the guard position. Sure, Spencer Dinwiddie is set to step into the starting lineup, but that just moves the issue to the bench rather than fix it completely. Jaden Hardy has potential, but he’s not ready to play big-time minutes just yet. So how can the Mavericks replace Brunson’s production?

Well, a recently-proposed trade would see them do just that and then some. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing some fresh trade ideas, and in one of them, the Mavericks would land two key rotational pieces that would help make up for the loss of Brunson.

Here’s the outline of the proposed trade, which is a three-teamer involving Dallas, the Miami Heat, and the Brooklyn Nets:

Mavericks receive: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus

Heat receive: Kyrie Irving

Nets receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, 2023 1st-Round Pick (top-10 protected via MIA)

But what would each player bring to the table for Dallas?

How Lowry Would Help Mavericks

This past season, it felt like Lowry got a bit of a bad reputation. Injuries caught up to him by the end of the season, and at times, it just looked like he was a step slower than he has been in the past. But that comes with age, and just because he’s getting older doesn’t mean he can’t be effective.

Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo working out in Vegas pic.twitter.com/X3taCXk4rY — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) August 9, 2022

Lowry appeared in 63 games for the Heat, playing 33.9 minutes per contest. In those games, the 36-year-old point guard averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists on 44.0% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

The great thing about Lowry potentially joining Dallas would be the fact that he wouldn’t have to be a big-time scorer. They would value his ball-handling, playmaking, and scrappy defense over anything else, and all of those things could make him the perfect backcourt partner for Luka Doncic, despite his age.

As for Strus, he would also be an amazing fit in Dallas.

How Strus Would Help Mavericks

Strus has a more straightforward pathway to helping the Mavericks. Last season, he emerged as one of the best shooters in the NBA, and that’s exactly what Dallas would need him to do. Putting shooters around Doncic will be crucial throughout the rest of the young star’s career.

Last season, the 26-year-old, 6’5 wing appeared in 68 games for the Heat, playing 23.3 minutes a night. In those games, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 44.1% shooting from the field and 41.0% shooting from behind the arc on 8.3 three-point attempts per game.

Losing Bullock would probably be the biggest loss in this deal, as Hardaway was hurt for the majority of last season, but Lowry’s added skills and Strus’ shooting would make up for it, especially since Dallas wouldn’t have to give up any draft compensation in the proposed deal.