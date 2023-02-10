Kyrie Irving Already Has Eyes on New Team, Could Ditch Mavs: Report

The Dallas Mavericks kicked off the 2023 NBA trade deadline with a monster deal, landing Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Now, Irving will get the chance to pair with Luka Doncic in hopes of bringing a title to Dallas.

However, during an appearance on Get Up, Brian Windhorst of ESPN noted that Irving’s future in Dallas past this season isn’t certain.

“Well, first off, I’d like to just point out that Kyrie and James Harden are free agents in the summer,” Windhorst said. “So, if you think this is over, it ain’t over. And Kyrie was interested in being in Phoenix, so just start thinking about that.”

After Irving’s move to Dallas, the Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. Durant, who is a very close friend of Irving, could potentially choose to recruit his friend to Phoenix this summer if the Suns decide to take that route.

While Irving will be an unrestricted free agent, Phoenix won’t have enough cap space to sign him. That would mean they would have to execute a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks and that Dallas would have to agree to the deal. If the Mavericks decided not to agree to a potential deal, they could risk losing Irving for nothing if he decides he wants his time in Dallas to be over.

For now, though, the Mavericks and their fans can enjoy seeing Irving on the court, leading them to victories. In Irving’s first game with the team, he helped Dallas earn a 110-104 win over the LA Clippers on February 7. In the contest, Irving put up a team-high 24p points to go along with four rebounds and five assists.

Jason Kidd Establishes Order With Doncic & Irving

Irving’s addition to the Mavericks roster will give them a great secondary option next to Doncic. After all, Irving was named an All-Star starter before being traded to Dallas and is one of the best guards in the league. In fact, there is an argument to be made that he could be a primary scoring option.

However, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made it abundantly clear that, while Dallas is clearly happy to have Irving in town, the team is still Doncic’s to run.

“We understand this is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team,” Kidd said via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “…Now we have improved the roster where somebody else can handle the ball.”

Kyrie Irving Excited to Play With Luka Doncic

That being said, Irving likely won’t have any problem with that. By all accounts, he’s very excited to play with Doncic. Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report reported as much after the deal went through.

“Kyrie Irving is said to be ‘ecstatic’ about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and ‘looking forward’ to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.

Now, Irving and Doncic will be focused on helping the Mavericks return to the Western Conference Finals (and more) this season. But unfortunately for them, they will have to do so in a stacked Western Conference.