Kyrie Irving’s Thoughts on Luka Doncic Revealed After Blockbuster Trade to Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks just made the move of the NBA trade deadline. They landed Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, sending out Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and two seconds. After the deal went through, Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report revealed that Irving is “ecstatic” to play with Luka Doncic.

“Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.

Irving recently created shockwaves around the league when he requested a trade from the Nets after contract extension talks went sideways. The point guard wanted a long-term deal, but Brooklyn was hesitant to commit to him for more than a year or two, and they wanted to include certain obligations.

Right now, the Mavericks are in the midst of the West standings, looking to make a push toward the top of the conference. Adding Irving to the mix gives them a second star to pair alongside Doncic, who has been doing things on his own for most of the season.

Last year, Doncic helped the Mavericks make a run to the Western Conference Finals with point guard Jalen Brunson by his side. Now, Doncic has another All-Star-caliber point guard as a teammate and will undoubtedly be looking to make a title push.

So far this year, Irving has appeared in 40 of the team’s 52 games and is playing 37.0 minutes per contest. Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 48.6% shooting from the floor and 37.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Mavericks Linked to Potential Deandre Ayton Trade

In addition to their blockbuster move for Irving, the Mavericks have been connected to another trade for a former first-overall pick. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who joined Zach Lowe on an edition of The Lowe Post podcast, the Mavericks have shown an interest in a potential trade for Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton at some point in the future.

“Well, Deandre Ayton is certainly interesting, and he can veto any trade this year because he signed that extension,” MacMahon said. “I don’t know that there’s a very long list of places that he would veto. I think that it’s reasonable to assume, based on the way things played out this summer, some of the comments he made, that he might not see Phoenix as his long-term home. And certainly, he wanted to go to [the] Indiana [Pacers]. So, whether that happens now or not, I don’t know. It is interesting. He’s a name that I’ve heard around the Mavericks. And again, I think that would have to be a later than right now type of situation.”

Mavericks Get Christian Wood Injury Update

While the trade for Irving is the headlining news, the Mavericks also have to worry about getting Christian Wood back on the court. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein and his newsletter, The Stein Line, Wood still has a little while to go in his recovery.

“Christian Wood’s thumb fracture on his non-shooting hand was initially expected to sideline him for one week,” Stein wrote. “League sources now say Dallas’ Wood, who Thursday will miss his seventh consecutive game due to the injury, is unlikely to play before next week at the earliest.”