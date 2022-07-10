Mavericks Make Final Decision on Potential Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are going to have to revamp their guard position this summer. Jalen Brunson left them in free agency in favor of the New York Knicks, and while Spencer Dinwiddie can step up and replace some of that production, they should still be searching for extra guard depth.

One name to who they were connected is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. After Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, it seemed as though Irving would also be dealt. Initially, the Mavericks were linked as a potential landing spot.

However, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, that may no longer be the case. Windhorst reported that teams who were previously reported to be involved in trade talks for Irving, the Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers, are no longer interested in acquiring the All-Star guard.

“We have heard more in the last week about teams that have no interest in Kyrie than we have about teams that do have interest. There was some reports that maybe Philly, maybe Dallas, and those teams very quickly pushed back on it. ‘No, no, no, no. We don’t want him’, Windhorst explained.

In addition, Windhorst noted that there is only one team who is currently interested in trading for Irving.

One Team Interested in Irving

After revealing that the Mavericks and 76ers are not actually interested in Irving, Windhorst also explained that just one team is legitimately engaged in talks to trade for the point guard – the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving has been heavily linked to the Lakers, so any other team that trades for him would essentially be getting a one-year rental.

Since joining the Nets in the summer of 2019, Irving has only appeared in 103 regular-season games for the franchise. In those games, however, he’s produced impressive stats. Irving has averaged 27.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 49.0% shooting from the field and 40.6% from three-point range.

Irving would undoubtedly be a great fit next to Luka Doncic in Dallas’ backcourt, but a trade for him would be anything but simple. Outside of his inability to stay on the court, Irving probably would only be in Dallas for one season. As mentioned, Irving has made it clear he wants to be a Laker, and since there’s only one year left on his contract, if the Mavericks traded for him, it would only be a one-year rental.

Despite that, it was just over a week ago that Dallas was listed among potential Irving suitors.

Mavericks Listed as Irving Suitor

On July 2, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Mavericks were a potential landing spot for Irving. Not only that, but he said that Irving could be traded in the coming weeks.

“Kyrie Irving is one guy who I think we gotta pay attention to,” Charania said. “He has several suitors involved when you talk about Lakers, Sixers, Mavericks. I would keep an eye on Kyrie Irving over the next couple of weeks as well as a guy that is likely going to potentially get moved. And Kevin Durant asking out probably opens the window for him, too. There are several teams engaged in trying to get Kyrie Irving as well.”

What will follow for the Nets after they trade Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving?@Russ_Dorsey1 & @ShamsCharania discuss on @TheRally. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lyFhJ85VnP — Bally Sports (@BallySports) July 3, 2022

That being said, it seems like the Mavericks are no longer interested in the star guard.