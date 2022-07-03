Mavericks ‘Involved’ in Trade Talks for $136 Million Star: Report

The Dallas Mavericks have had an unfortunate offseason thus far. While they did sign big man JaVale McGee to a solid contract to be their starting center, they lost their second-best player in free agency. Jalen Brunson decided to jump ship and sign with the New York Knicks.

With his departure, the Mavericks now have a gaping hole to fill at the guard position. Initial assumptions are that Spencer Dinwiddie will step up and take a larger role, making up for the production Dallas is losing with Brunson leaving, but they could have other plans in mind.

During an appearance on Bally Sports’ The Rally, Shams Charania of The Atheltic reported that the Mavericks are one of several teams interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving this summer.

“Kyrie Irving is one guy who I think we gotta pay attention to,” Charania stated. “He has several suitors involved when you talk about Lakers, Sixers, Mavericks. I would keep an eye on Kyrie Irving over the next couple of weeks as well as a guy that is likely going to potentially get moved. And Kevin Durant asking out probably opens the window for him, too. There are several teams engaged in trying to get Kyrie Irving as well.”

What will follow for the Nets after they trade Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving?@Russ_Dorsey1 & @ShamsCharania discuss on @TheRally. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lyFhJ85VnP — Bally Sports (@BallySports) July 3, 2022

Now that Durant has requested a trade, the Nets have no desire to keep Irving on the books. And while multiple reports have stated that the Los Angeles Lakers are his preferred destination, the Mavericks could put together a more compelling offer.

Potential Mavericks Trade for Irving

When thinking of a potential trade for Irving, it’s important to note his history and future. He has a history of mucking up situations, and with only one year left on his deal, he may simply leave the Mavericks next offseason for the team of his choice. In turn, Dallas could probably get away with offering a lot less than market value.

Here’s what a potential trade package could look like:

Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving

Nets receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, Josh Green, 2027 2nd-Round Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the suitors interested in making a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving 🔥#MFFL pic.twitter.com/4woHf5ayDk — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) July 3, 2022

This doesn’t seem like a lot to give up for Irving, and that’s because it’s not. However, Dallas should treat this deal as if it could be a one-year rental. Think of what the Toronto Raptors gave up for Kawhi Leonard. There’s a solid chance that Irving just leaves in favor of the Lakers in one season’s time.

So realistically, the Mavericks would just have to beat the Lakers’ best offer, which would probably be Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker. For the Nets, having this group from the Mavericks could be more valuable, as they have no reason to tank because they don’t own their picks.

Trading Hardaway Jr, an expiring contract, Green, and a second for one year of Irving could prove to be worth it for the Mavericks. Irving next to Doncic would form one of the best backcourts in the NBA, and Irving would take a ton of pressure off of Doncic.

But even if the Mavericks don’t think it’s worth it to trade for Irving, they still have their eyes on other potential Brunson replacements.

Mavericks Eyeing Young Brunson Replacements

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Mavericks are showing interest in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. The youngster is a restricted free agent, but Dallas could look to make him an offer the Cavaliers would be unwilling to match.

“Sources told Hoops Wire that the Mavericks could also make a serious run at Sexton should they lose Jalen Brunson to the Knicks,” Amico wrote on June 29.

Whether the Mavericks target a big star like Irving, a rising star like Sexton, or sign some lower-level guards, they are clearly determined to replace Brunson in the rotation.