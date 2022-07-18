Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sees Mavericks Land LeBron James

By all accounts, the Dallas Mavericks lost their second-best player this offseason. Jalen Brunson, who chose to sign a deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, was the team’s second-leading scorer and assister last season behind only Luka Doncic.

And while they did bring both Christian Wood and JaVale McGee on board this summer, seeing Brunson leave was still a massive loss. They could look to replace him in the trade market, but getting another star wouldn’t be easy. That is unless that star specifically requested to be traded to Dallas.

Grant Afseth and Dalton Trigg of DallasBasketball.com recently wrote up an article based on the idea that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could be interested in teaming up with Doncic on the Mavericks.

“If LeBron James really wants to play with Luka Doncic, and for Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks, GM Nico Harrison will find a way to get it done,” Afseth and Trigg wrote. “The biggest hurdle is confirming whether that’s something James truly wants or not. One thing is for sure: James’ championship window would be expanded wider than it’s been in two years if he found himself in Dallas for next season.”

LeBron, you’re a Dallas maverick next season bud https://t.co/HIfYVkHtTu — Pin📍 (@calvinpin_) July 18, 2022

The concept was based on a quote from Brian Windhorst of ESPN during an April edition of ESPN’s Get Up.

Windhorst: Watch Out for James

According to Windhorst, James’ words and actions have both hinted at a potential interest in teaming up with Doncic. While a James trade may seem highly unlikely, Windhorst alluded to the fact that the idea shouldn’t be ignored completely.

“[LeBron] talked about how much he admires Luka Doncic. And that is something you should put in your back pocket,” said Windhorst. “Don’t ever judge LeBron 100 percent on his words. Judge him on his actions. The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. … He’s drafted Luka Doncic all three years he’s been an All-Star.”

.@WindhorstESPN says to keep the idea of LeBron and Luka teaming up in your back pocket 👀 "The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. … He's drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star." pic.twitter.com/L5l9KIReSj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 7, 2022

Despite the Lakers’ failures this past season, James turned in an incredible year. In 56 games played, the 37-year-old averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks on 52.4% shooting from the field and 35.9% shooting from three-point range.

Plus, Afseth and Trigg pointed at another connection between James and the Mavericks that could make the trade somewhat plausible.

James’ Connection to Mavericks

While the future Hall-of-Famer’s fondness for Doncic is the primary reason this move was speculated, James also has a connection to Dallas’ head coach, Jason Kidd, as he was an assistant on the Lakers prior to joining the Mavericks.

“The respect James has expressed for now Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is something that should not be understated either. The Lakers won a championship with Kidd as an assistant coach, and James has commonly advocated for Kidd as a coach,” Afseth and Trigg explained.

So, while the Lakers are extremely unlikely to trade James anytime soon, if the superstar forward were to request a move, the Mavericks could end up on his list of preferred destinations, especially because of his apparent respect for Doncic.