Luka Doncic Predicted to Leave Mavericks for East Rival

The Dallas Mavericks made a great run to the Western Conference Finals last year, but losing Jalen Brunson in free agency was a major blow. Christian Wood has been a phenomenal addition to the team, but it still feels like they’re a couple of pieces away.

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league, and Dallas has been unable to put a championship-caliber team around him. According to Bill Simmons of The Ringer, who joined ESPN’s Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast, Doncic could leave Dallas if they don’t appease him. In fact, he believes Doncic will join the Miami Heat if the Mavericks don’t help him win a championship.

“Five years from now, what team is Luka on? I think it’s going to be really hard for Dallas to put a good enough team around him,” Simmons said. “I think they’re on the clock. How many years will he be happy? If he did switch teams, for some reason, I feel like it’s Miami.”

"5yrs from now what team is Luka on? I think it's going to be really hard for Dallas to put a good enough team around him. I think they're on the clock. How many years will he be happy? If he did switch teams for some reason I feel like it's Miami"- @BillSimmons on The Lowe Post

Miami is almost always connected to some of the best stars in the league when it comes to trade talks. They have a winning culture, one of the best coaches in NBA history, and play in some of the best weather in the league. It’s not hard to see why players want to play there.

So far this season, Doncic is putting up some incredible numbers and has the Mavericks at 24-19, which is good for fifth place in the Western Conference standings. He’s appeared in 39 of the team’s 43 games and is playing 37.5 minutes per contest. The Slovenian superstar is averaging 34.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game on 50.1% shooting from the floor and 35.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Mavericks Made Tim Hardaway Jr. Available in Trade Talks

Just because Doncic doesn’t have a true co-star doesn’t mean there aren’t talented players around him. Guys like Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are putting together solid seasons this year.

However, according to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein and his newsletter, The Stein Line, Hardaway Jr. is available in trade talks, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the top landing spots.

“League sources have reaffirmed to me that Hardaway is indeed available and that it’s essentially up to the Cavaliers if they are prepared to take on the two years and $34.1 million left on Hardaway’s contract beyond this season,” Stein wrote. “Caris LeVert’s expiring $18.8 million contract is the simplest match for Hardaway, who has emerged from a very slow start to shoot 40.5% from 3-point range in 21 games entering Sunday’s play since Mavericks coach Jason Kidd moved him into the starting lineup.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. goes all the way down the floor, gets contact and gets fouled 💪

Mavericks Called Out for Failing Luka Doncic

Up to this point, Doncic has been carrying the load in Dallas. The Mavericks tried to get him a co-star in the form of Kristaps Porzingis, but that didn’t pan out. And according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Dallas has failed Doncic because of their failure to get him help.

“Dallas desperately needs a second star to help maximize Dončić’s prime and give him a real shot at championship contention,” Buckley said. “Of course, that’s been true for quite a while now, and there’s no reason to think the Mavs are any closer to finding one.”