Luka Doncic Calls Out NBA After Mavericks Win Over Grizzlies

After a tough loss in their season opener, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back in a big way on Saturday night, beating the Memphis Grizzlies by 41 points. They’re now 1-1 on the season, led by Luka Doncic and Christian Wood, who has been playing very well off the bench.

But for as great as Wood has been playing, Doncic has been far and away the best player on the Mavericks thus far. He’s cementing himself as an early MVP candidate after opening up the year as the odds-on favorite to take home the award.

However, he was not happy with one of the NBA’s decisions after his monster game against the Grizzlies. He threw an alley-oop pass off the backboard to Dorian Finney-Smith, but the league doesn’t count backboard passes as assists. Doncic’s response? That the league hates him.

“They don’t like me. It should be 11 assists, I think. I don’t take a layup and not touch the rim, so,” Doncic said jokingly.

Play

Jason Kidd, Luka Dončić, & Christian Wood | Oct 22, 2022 | Post Game Press Conference Join Club Maverick! Check out the Mavs 2022-23 season tickets: mavs.com/tickets/ DALLAS MAVERICKS on Social Media: ► Follow us Twitter: twitter.com/dallasmavs ► Like us Facebook: facebook.com/dallasmavs ► Follow us Instagram: instagram.com/dallasmavs For more updates check us out on Mavs.com: mavs.com 2022-10-23T05:02:55Z

Doncic finished the game against Memphis with 35 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. Although, as he noted, he thinks the total should be 11. Regardless, it was enough to earn Dallas a big-time win.

As for Wood, he received some high praise, too.

Doncic Compliments Wood’s Play

Obviously, it’s hard to make judgments this early on in the season, but Wood has been great for Dallas thus far. He’s been coming off the bench, yet is the team’s second-leading scorer behind only Doncic (who is almost certainly a lock to be the team’s leader in most categories for years to come).

Doncic complimented his new teammate’s play after the win over the Grizzlies.

“It’s only two games, but he’s going to be very good for us,” Doncic said.

Against the Grizzlies, Wood totaled 25:06 of action, the fourth-highest number on the team. He put up 25 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting from deep.

In addition, he shot 12-of-14 from the free-throw line, which is a major improvement from his 3-of-10 performance in Dallas’ season opener. After his subpar free-throw showing, however, Doncic said it was important for him to forget about it.

“It’s a lot of mental,” Doncic said via Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. “You’ve just got to forget what happened and then just go on the line and [not] think about it.”

And seemingly, that advice paid off.

Wood Speaks About Dallas Atmosphere

In addition, Wood talked about how it felt to play at home in Dallas for the first time. He’s never made a playoff appearance, but he said it felt close to what he imagines that would feel like.

“I haven’t really experienced a playoff atmosphere, but today was amazing. I liked it. I loved it. I don’t know if you could tell, but I was having fun,” Wood said.

He and Doncic already seem to be playing well together, as they even connected for a nice alley-oop near the end of the third quarter against Memphis.

As the season goes on, look for Doncic and Wood to continue to build chemistry and lift the Mavericks into potential title contention.