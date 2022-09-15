Mavericks Star Luka Doncic ‘Received Injection’ for Ongoing Injury

Ever since the initial buzz of the offseason, it’s been a slog for the Dallas Mavericks. The team made a huge trade for Christian Wood, signed big man JaVale McGee to a three-year deal, and then Jalen Brunson left to join the New York Knicks. Since then, nothing has been going on.

At least, not in Dallas. However, overseas at EuroBasket, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been balling out for the Slovenian national team. He led his squad to the second round of the tournament before falling in a crushing defeat to Poland.

It was an insane upset for the Polish, who were heavy underdogs heading into the game. After the contest, Doncic spoke to the media and was obviously disappointed at the result. He also revealed that he got an injection during the third quarter to help with his back, which is a scary thing to hear for Mavericks fans.

“I wasn’t in my 100%. I received an injection in the third quarter and I’ve been dealing a lot this EuroBasket”, Doncic said. “But today I played terribly, I let my team and my whole country who was supporting us down. That’s on me. I’ve gotta look back on this game and be better”.

Luka Doncic didn't accept any excuse, but still had to receive an injection to continue playhttps://t.co/Qis35jC2ux — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) September 14, 2022

Doncic didn’t play very well in the game, at least, based on his standards. He dropped 14 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 shooting from distance. The superstar also fouled out of the game after playing 35 minutes.

When asked about the officiating, he held his tongue.

Doncic Discusses EuroBasket Referees

At the end of the game, Slovenia chucked up a shot from halfcourt, assuming a foul call was coming. No whistle was blown, and the game was over. Doncic was irate after the final buzzer because of the non-call.

When asked about the officiating, Doncic dodged the question.

“I don’t know, I will always represent my country. When I can and when I’m healthy, I will always represent my country,” he said.

Doncic also gave credit to Poland.

“I will give credit to Poland,” Doncic stated. “Most had us as favorites, but Poland has a great team, just like Belgium. This EuroBasket was amazing to see, the level was unbelievable. I’m sad we couldn’t get through but I think this EuroBasket was something else: a lot of amazing teams.”

Poland played well as a team, but one player stood out in particular – Mateusz Ponitka. Doncic gave the 29-year-old wing props and even noted that he should get a shot in the NBA.

Ponitka Stole the Show for Poland

In 35 minutes of action against Slovenia, Ponitka totaled 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-13 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Doncic spoke highly of the 6’6 wing after the game.

“He had an amazing game. I’m not surprised, I’ve played a couple of times against him, he’s a great player and a great leader. Probably he’s an NBA type of player, but I’m not a GM,” said Doncic.

One is going to #EuroBasket2022 semi-final. The other is Luka Doncić. Mateusz Ponitka channeled his inner Luka today as he got MONSTER triple-double of 26 points (8-16 FG, 5-12 3PT), 15 rebounds and 10 assists. #plkpl #KoszKadra pic.twitter.com/Aem6pFXUYz — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) September 14, 2022

Maybe the Mavericks could give the Polish star a shot in the league, but for now, Dallas fans will likely stop paying attention to EuroBasket. And considering Doncic’s injured state, that might be for the best.