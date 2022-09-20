Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Gets Disrespected

The season is just around the corner, which means that Dallas Mavericks fans are super close to watching Luka Doncic again. They got the chance to watch him play at EuroBasket this summer, but now, he’ll be back to playing in a Mavericks jersey again.

Getting to watch their favorite player compete over the summer was a treat that not many NBA fans got. Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets fans enjoyed a similar experience, but Mavericks fans should still feel lucky that they didn’t have to wait too long in between Doncic appearances.

However, not that the tournament is over, Doncic got absolutely disrespected. The EuroBasket All-Tournament Team was recently announced, and despite putting up great numbers, Doncic was left off the starting five. Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated sounded off on the snub in an article written on September 18.

“Spain deserved at least one player on the All-Tournament Team given that the won the whole thing, but having two creates an opportunity for somebody to get snubbed … and Doncic definitely got snubbed here in our opinion,” Trigg wrote. “If Antetokounmpo was able to make it on the All-Tournament Team despite Greece also getting knocked out in the quarterfinals, Doncic should’ve been there as well with the numbers he put up.”

When you realize Luka isn't in the Eurobasket All-Tournament team pic.twitter.com/xWIbVbzdTF — Luka Nation (@lukanationcp) September 20, 2022

Trigg expanded on his thoughts, noting that Doncic would probably agree with the snub, considering Slovenia’s early exit.

Doncic Could Be Extra Motivated

While the Slovenian superstar was extremely disappointed in the early exit from the tournament, Trigg stated that “the numbers don’t lie.” However, he also mentioned that Doncic could use the snub as extra motivation heading into next season with the Mavericks.

“Doncic was so disappointed in Slovenia’s early exit that he’d probably tell you that he didn’t deserve to get one of EuroBasket’s biggest honors, but as the saying goes, the numbers don’t lie,” said Trigg. “Perhaps the way Doncic’s disappointing ending to international play this summer will add even more motivation for his fifth season with the Dallas Mavericks, which begins one month from now.”

Luka Doncic Snubbed From EuroBasket All-Tournament Team? https://t.co/LdeHfwOC6V — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) September 18, 2022

In seven tournament games, Doncic averaged 26.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game on 49.6% shooting from the field and 32.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And while fans may be upset over the snub, Doncic’s disappointment in Slovenia’s loss tells the whole story. He even revealed that he dealt with an injury.

Doncic Dealt With Back Injury

The tournament clearly took its toll on Doncic. After Slovenia’s tournament-ending loss to Poland, Doncic revealed that he had received an injection to help with a back injury in the third quarter.

“I wasn’t in my 100%. I received an injection in the third quarter and I’ve been dealing a lot this EuroBasket”, Doncic said. “But today I played terribly, I let my team and my whole country who was supporting us down. That’s on me. I’ve gotta look back on this game and be better”.

It’s clear that Doncic was upset with his performance and likely doesn’t care about the snub as much as fans do. But heading into next season with the Mavericks, he should be revved up and ready to go.