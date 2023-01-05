Mavericks Called Out for Major Failure Regarding Luka Doncic

Things are looking up for the Dallas Mavericks. After a shaky start to the year, they’ve won seven games in a row, all led by superstar Luka Doncic. The young phenom has dropped 50 points in three of those seven wins.

However, it still looks as though the Mavericks could use more help around Doncic. From the moment they drafted him, the organization’s top priority became acquiring more talent to help him win a championship. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Doncic has some of the least help around him in the league, and the Mavericks haven’t done a good enough job of assisting him.

“Dallas desperately needs a second star to help maximize Dončić’s prime and give him a real shot at championship contention,” Buckley said. “Of course, that’s been true for quite a while now, and there’s no reason to think the Mavs are any closer to finding one.”

The Mavericks have tried to get Doncic help in the past. They made a trade with the New York Knicks to land big man Kristaps Porzingis, but that didn’t last long. He was traded away to the Washington Wizards at the deadline last year. And then last season, they let Jalen Brunson – another All-Star-caliber player – slip through the cracks in free agency.

Doncic has been playing like an absolute superstar this year, leading the Mavericks to wins night in and night out. He’s appeared in 35 of the team’s 38 games and is playing 37.0 minutes per contest. The Slovenian superstar is averaging 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game on 50.7% shooting from the field and 35.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Christian Wood on Partnership With Luka Doncic

The closest thing to a star partner Doncic has right now is Christian Wood. Dallas traded for the big man this past offseason in a deal with the Houston Rockets. Wood has been putting together a solid season for the Mavericks and recently spoke about his partnership with Doncic.

When asked about their relationship, he said they go together like “ice cream and fudge.”

“They [the team] just trust me,” Wood explained. “They said keep shooting it, and I think the next couple possessions, I got two more open looks after that. So, Luka, me and him have some weird connection. He just tells me to just keep shooting it. He trusts me to shoot it. These guys trust me to make big shots and make big defensive plays and I’m starting to do that as of late… We [Wood and Doncic] just go together like ice cream and fudge, I guess.”

Luka Doncic Takes Subtle Jab at Christian Wood

Doncic corroborated Wood’s thoughts about their relationship. He said that he enjoys playing with the big man because Wood lets him yell at him.

“I mean, it’s great. He doesn’t get mad if sometimes I yell at him,” Doncic explained. “And that’s what I appreciate. Because you know, in the game, I’m a lot. Sometimes it’s hard to be with me on the court, probably. I just want to win. But you know, he appreciates that. He never gets mad. He listens to me, I listen to him, so it’s working great.”

At the same time, however, Doncic also took a small jab at Wood, saying that he has “no sense of humor.”

“No, no. He has no sense of humor,” Doncic said when asked if he and Wood have a similar sense of humor. “I’ve got way more. I tell him my jokes. My jokes are great, so he’s learning from me.”