Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Clowns Veteran Teammate

Just because Dallas Mavericks basketball isn’t back yet doesn’t mean that Mavericks fans can’t enjoy watching their favorite player. Well, assuming their favorite player is Luka Doncic, that is. The young superstar is currently competing in EuroBasket with Team Slovenia.

Doncic and the Slovenian National Team have won their first two matches in the competition, and the Mavericks guard has played well. He’s not the only NBA player on the team, though. He’s competing alongside Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic and Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar.

In a recent Instagram Story, Doncic re-posted a video that poked fun at Dragic, who he’s very good friends with. The official Instagram page for the Slovenian Basketball Federation posted a video of Doncic signing autographs, but in the middle of it, Dragic got on the team bus and put his face in the way of the camera.

“We are waiting for you, @lukadoncic

“Offensive foul by @the_1_dragon His first,” the post read.

Doncic and Dragic have known each other for a long time, and it always seemed destined that they would play together in the NBA. And when Dragic entered free agency this summer, the writing was on the wall. But instead, he decided to join the Bulls.

Dragic Explains Decision to Join Bulls

When free agency rolled around, it seemed likely that Dragic would end up in a Mavericks jersey, and it would have made even more sense because they lost Jalen Brunson. However, he decided to sign with Chicago instead.

Dragic was asked about why he chose the Bulls over Dallas, and he said it came down to the amount of playing time he’d be getting.

“We were in talks with Dallas. They made an offer but I decided not to take it,” Dragic told the Slovenian newspaper, Vecer, which was translated into English by Matej Sportinfo on Twitter. “They wanted me to play 1 game and then sit for the next 5. I know I can still easily play 20 minutes per game. I’m not ready to retire and just sit on the bench in a cheerleading role.”

Goran Dragic: "We were in talks with Dallas. They made an offer but I decided not to take it. They wanted me to play 1 game and then sit for the next 5. I know I can still easily play 20 minutes per game. I'm not ready to retire and just sit on the bench in a cheerleading role." https://t.co/0W6yW1U6kG — Matej Sportinfo (@MatejSportinfo) July 13, 2022

In his 16 games with the Brooklyn Nets this past season, Dragic averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 37.6% shooting from the floor and 24.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And while the Mavericks were unwilling to give Dragic a major role, that won’t be the case in Chicago.

Bulls Giving Dragic Major Role

Dragic noted that the Mavericks only planned to play him every once in a while, but he feels as though he still has more to give. He explained that Chicago plans to give him a lot of minutes.

“At Chicago I will be the secondary playmaker. I will play 20-25 minutes per game, so my role will be quite big,” Dragic stated. “This is what I’m looking forward to the most, that I can still play on a high level. Despite 36 years I feel great.”

While Mavericks fans may not get to see Doncic and Dragic play together in Dallas, it’s clear that the two are still close friends. And who knows, maybe they can win EuroBasket together this year.