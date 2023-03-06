Luka Doncic Delivers Worrisome Injury Update After Brutal Mavs Loss

If the Dallas Mavericks want a chance to make a real run this season, they’re going to need to turn things around very soon. They made a huge splash at the trade deadline when they traded for Kyrie Irving, but he and Luka Doncic are just 2-5 when sharing the court together.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns got the best of them on Sunday afternoon. And to make matters worse, Doncic revealed that he’s been dealing with a nagging leg injury, and it flared up against the Suns.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve been dealing with that, like, [since] last week,” Doncic said via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel. “So, today was the worst. But you know, I just tried to keep going.”

Play

Jason Kidd, Tim Hardaway Jr, Kyrie Irving & Luka Dončić | Post Game Press Conference #kyrieirving #dallasmavericks #Kyrie #lukadoncic #jasonkidd #timhardawayjr #lukadoncic #doncic 00:00 Coach Kidd 4:51 Tim Hardaway Jr. 9:21 Kyrie Irving 14:27 Luka Dončić Join Club Maverick! Check out the Mavs 2022-23 season tickets: mavs.com/tickets/ DALLAS MAVERICKS on Social Media: ► Follow us Twitter: twitter.com/dallasmavs ► Like us Facebook: facebook.com/dallasmavs ► Follow us Instagram: instagram.com/dallasmavs For more updates… 2023-03-05T23:42:28Z

Despite dealing with the issue, Doncic still put up solid stats against the Suns, but he wasn’t very efficient. He ended the game with 34 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-23 shooting from the field and 1-of-9 shooting from behind the three-point line.

He also noted that it hurts a bit when he shoots or jumps.

“When I try to like shoot or jump, I feel like this leg is a little bit weaker,” said Doncic. “But pain-wise, it’s a little better, but not too bad.”

If the Mavericks want to make a serious push for a title, they need Doncic to be at his best. And if Doncic is injured – even in the slightest – then that won’t be possible. Getting him healthy and ready for the postseason should be one of the Mavericks’ top priorities down the stretch of the year.

Kyrie Irving Sends Message After Suns Loss

In addition to Doncic’s news about his injury, Irving sent a message to the Mavericks after their loss to the Suns. He stated that they need to stay more level-headed.

“Just not losing the leads, or kind of coming in and not having a team-first mentality,” Irving said via Sports Illustrated’s Grant Afseth. “Guys are coming off the bench and want to come in and show their talent, obviously put points on the board. But I think we’re just easing into and just knowing that if we continue to play at a high pace, everybody’s going to get their shots.”

While a lot of focus is placed on discussing "fit" with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, I asked Irving about how the lineups are progressing when he leads the Mavericks' bench group: "Just not losing the leads, or kind of coming in and not having a team-first mentality. Guys are… https://t.co/6dToP9CE4L pic.twitter.com/gaBi2Jjb2Y — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 6, 2023

Irving stressed the importance of having a next-play-mentality, noting that the rotations are still figuring themselves out.

“Just continuing to have that next-play mentality,” said Irving. “If you don’t get it that one play, do something for your teammate in order to get him a better shot or put yourself in position. It’s just one of those times throughout the season, especially where we are after the trade, where our units are figuring each other out. And when we do, we’ll be good.”

Devin Booker Sounds Off After Luka Doncic Altercation

At the end of the game, Doncic and Devin Booker got into an altercation. After the contest, Booker revealed that while he may not have a problem with Doncic away from the court, when they’re playing one another, they’re going to be fierce competitors.

“Yeah, I mean it’s just two competitors going at it,” Booker said via WFAA’s Cameron Cox. “Like I just said, everyone speaks on how friendly the NBA is now, and they don’t like that. I have no problem with Luka, on or off the court. But, when we’re competing, we’re competing.”