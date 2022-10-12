Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Calls Out Rival Team

Last year, the Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a ton of success. They made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals after an impressive second-half run that went widely unnoticed. It was the first time the Mavericks made it out of the first round with Luka Doncic at the helm.

This offseason, they lost a crucial piece in Jalen Brunson, but they added Christian Wood and JaVale McGee to make up for it. Now, they’ll be looking to make it back to the Western Conference Finals and then some, but it won’t be easy.

There are a ton of great teams in the West this year, all of which will be hoping to make the NBA Finals. And while Doncic and the Mavericks have just as good of a chance as every other team, the superstar guard pointed at the LA Clippers as a team to watch out for.

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s toughest, but it’s tougher than last season for sure,” said Doncic. “Yeah, I think Clippers are going to be really good. There’s a lot of teams that are going to be really good, and it’s going to be tough. Too many good players — it’s going to be tough. You have to go 100% for every game.”

Q&A from Luka Doncic's first interview since media day… On his MVP outlook, a ‘tougher’ West playoff picture and Year 2 with Jason Kidd: https://t.co/o4FBKTs6pc — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 11, 2022

The Clippers will be getting back Kawhi Leonard for next year and hoping that Paul George doesn’t miss the majority of the year. LA eliminated Doncic in the first round of his first two playoff appearances, so there’s also a history between the two sides.

That being said, Doncic is focused on one thing this year – winning.

Doncic is Only Focused on Winning

The Mavericks had a busy offseason, but Doncic did, too. He spent a lot of the summer playing with the Slovenian national team at EuroBasket. And while they weren’t able to repeat as champions, he still got a lot of work in playing high-level basketball.

However, when asked about what individual skills he worked on this summer, Doncic said that the only thing he’s worried about it winning.

“Winning. I didn’t have much time to do individual work. I was practicing with the team, and that’s it. Winning,” Doncic emphasized.

Bleacher Report ranked Luka Doncic as the No. 1 guard in the NBA 🔥#MFFL pic.twitter.com/vSuTPLKkOX — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) October 11, 2022

And when asked about the loss of Brunson, Doncic turned away from the subject.

Doncic Tired of Brunson Questions

Obviously, losing Brunson was the biggest storyline of the offseason for Dallas, but Doncic is tired of hearing about it.

“It’s always the same. I got like 340 questions about Brunson,” Doncic said. “We can’t replace him. He’s JB. You can see how much he gave us. He gave us a lot. Off the court, on the court, he was a great guy, a great teammate. But you know, we have new teammates. You’ve got to focus on what we have, not what we don’t have, and we’ve just got to focus on our team here.”

Losing someone like Brunson is never going to be easy, but the Mavericks still have a solid team around Doncic. And in his eyes, the only thing he and the team need to be focused on is themselves and the task at hand – winning a championship.