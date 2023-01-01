Luka Doncic Takes Jab at Mavericks Teammate Christian Wood

The Dallas Mavericks have been on fire. After an up-and-down start to the season, they won six games in a row to end 2022 and are entering 2023 with high hopes. Dallas has climbed up to 21-16 on the season, which is good for fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

During that stretch, Luka Doncic played some incredible basketball. He’s scored 50 points in three of his last five games. However, Christian Wood has also been right there by his side to help him. When given the chance to throw a subtle shot at Wood, Doncic jumped at it, bashing Wood’s sense of humor.

“No, no. He has no sense of humor,” Doncic said when asked if he and Wood have a similar sense of humor. “I’ve got way more. I tell him my jokes. My jokes are great, so he’s learning from me.”

The Slovenian superstar added that his go-to is dad jokes.

“It’s more dad jokes, but that’s okay. They’re great jokes,” Doncic revealed.

As for Doncic’s relationship with Wood, he noted that it’s been great. He said that he enjoys the fact that Wood lets him yell at him, as he can get pretty intense on the basketball court.

“I mean, it’s great. He doesn’t get mad if sometimes I yell at him,” Doncic explained. “And that’s what I appreciate. Because you know, in the game, I’m a lot. Sometimes it’s hard to be with me on the court, probably. I just want to win. But you know, he appreciates that. He never gets mad. He listens to me, I listen to him, so it’s working great.”

Christian Wood Drops Hint About Contract Extension

Doncic has been at the helm of Dallas’ success this season, but Wood has been a solid secondary option for the Mavericks. They traded for him this past offseason, striking a deal with the Houston Rockets. He’s proven to be an extremely valuable asset for the Mavericks.

The big man is in the final year of his contract but is now eligible for a four-year, $77 million contract extension. When asked about the possibility, Wood seemed delighted at the idea, dropping the hint that he’s very happy in Dallas.

“I’m happy to be here. That’s what I’ll say. The vibe is good. . . . I’m open to it,” Wood said after the game, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“I’m happy to be here,” Christian Wood told ESPN when asked about the possibility of an extension. “That’s what I’ll say. The vibe is good. … I’m open to it.” I asked if it needs to be for four years. “I can’t answer that,” Wood said with a laugh before walking away. https://t.co/h2v9FE09Uz — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 25, 2022

Teams ‘Monitoring’ Christian Wood’s Trade Availability

Despite Wood’s top-notch play, there’s always a chance that the Mavericks decide to move him. If they don’t see a future with Wood, then trading him would help them avoid a similar situation to the one they ran into this past summer with Jalen Brunson when he chose to ditch Dallas in favor of the New York Knicks.

Teams around the league are keeping an eye on the situation, too, as Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report noted that rival organizations are “monitoring” his availability.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood,” Haynes reported. “Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.”