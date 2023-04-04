Luka Doncic Issues Statement on Jalen Brunson Exit Amid Mavericks Collapse

This season’s Dallas Mavericks team hasn’t quite been able to produce a respectable follow up to last year’s Western Conference Finals appearance. Realistically, barring some miracle scenario, Dallas will miss the postseason altogether this year.

The downward spiral began for the Mavs when they weren’t able to retain Jalen Brunson last summer. After Brunson left town for the New York Knicks, Dallas has been playing catchup. They made a move for Kyrie Irving ahead of the trade deadline in an effort to replace what the former Villanova-standout brought to the team.

In doing so, the front office gutted the remainder of last season’s core.

“The Dallas Morning News'” Callie Caplan caught up with star guard Luka Doncic, after the Maverick’s April 4 practice and asked the 24-year-old how much the team misses Brunson.

“A lot,” he replied. “I mean, amazing guy, amazing player. For sure.”

Caplan then questioned if the Mavericks still feel like a confident group.

“No, not right now.” He added. “I think you don’t see that chemistry that we had before. I mean, especially last year. I think that chemistry was at the top with everybody, but you know, chemistry builds and not right away, so it’s a long process.”

Mavericks Offseason Plans Revealed: Report

In order to get back to the level that they were at in the 2021-22 season, the Mavs are going to have to rework their roster, while retaining their stars.

According to “Bleacher Report’s” Chris Haynes, Dallas is hoping to resign Irving and land some “versatile wing defenders” to put around him and Doncic.

“Despite the Dallas Mavericks’ struggles since acquiring Kyrie Irving, the plan is still to re-sign the star guard, league sources told Bleacher Report,” Haynes wrote in an article on April 3. “Irving is eligible for an extension, but he will instead allow his future to be decided in free agency this summer, sources said. Dallas is 9-16 since making the blockbuster trade, but the shortcomings do not fall on Irving’s shoulders. Going into the offseason, the Mavericks intend to surround Luka Dončić and—optimistically—Irving with versatile wing defenders and rim protectors to improve a defense that has been subpar,” he wrote. “The team has fallen out of the play-in field and has very little chance to climb back in with three games remaining on its schedule. The Mavs are a game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final play-in spot, and Oklahoma City owns the tie-breaker.”

Rumbles Say Kyrie Irving Wants to Stay With Mavs: Report

Speaking of Dallas’ plans to resign Irving, NBA Insider Marc Stein recently shared what he knows about that situation.

During the April 4 episode of “This League Uncut” Stein told Haynes, who is his co-host, that he’s heard “rumbles” indicating that the 31-year-old would like to sign a new deal to stay with the Mavericks.

“The rumbles have been that he wants to stay [in Dallas],” Stein said.

He then clarified that he didn’t know anything certain of Irving’s plans, but everything that he’s hear spells good news for the Mavericks.