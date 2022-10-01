Luka Doncic Clowned After Mistake With Mavericks Teammate

After a long offseason, Dallas Mavericks basketball is almost back. Their preseason schedule kicks off on October 5, and they begin regular-season play just two weeks later on October 19. And, just like every year, the Mavericks made some changes over the summer.

This time around, they weren’t all great. Dallas lost Jalen Brunson in free agency, and although Spencer Dinwiddie should be able to effectively replace him in the starting group, they still didn’t replace his overall production. That being said, the Mavericks did bolster their frontcourt by adding Christian Wood and JaVale McGee.

Both Wood and McGee are set to play big-time roles for the Mavericks, joining a frontcourt of Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell. However, while they are all going to be big factors in Dallas’ gameplan moving forward, the star of the show is a bit confused.

In what quickly became a viral Twitter clip, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was calling out to McGee. Unfortunately, he had some trouble in the process. While trying to get his attention, Doncic was heard yelling out “Joel” instead of “JaVale.” He quickly asked a team staff member for pronunciation help, but fans were quick to laugh at the error.

It was an honest mistake, and considering Doncic speaks multiple languages and has a lot of other things on his mind, it’s easy to let one miscommunication pass. And although his comments were made before Doncic mispronounced his name, McGee clearly has a ton of respect for Doncic.

McGee Praises Doncic at Mavericks Media Day

JaVale McGee spent last season with Phoenix Suns and put up some of the best per-36 numbers of his career. However, his season was ended at the hands of Doncic, as the Mavericks took down the Suns in seven games, ending with an ugly Game 7 (for Phoenix).

During his Media Day press conference, McGee revealed that his seven-game series against Doncic played a part in him signing with the Mavericks.

“Seeing seven straight games of Luka definitely helped with the decision of coming here,” McGee said. “He’s a player who gets everybody involved. I like being around players like that. All the attention that he draws and the way that this system is set up to have all the shooters around, that really opens up the lane for players like me who are dynamic at the rim.”

McGee’s vertical presence will give Doncic a great lob threat to work with, and head coach Jason Kidd is particularly excited about that aspect of his game.

Kidd Discusses Doncic-McGee Connection

Throughout his career, McGee has proven to be an extremely athletic big man. And while he may be entering the back end of his career, Kidd still believes that his ability to play above the rim will be a huge help to Doncic.

“He’s a great pick-and-roll guy,” said Kidd. “I think the relationship between him and Luka as they play a little bit more together will build. Luka will find him, and he has to be ready. But he’s one that you can throw it almost anywhere and he’s going to come up with the catch and finish.”

Hopefully, Doncic will learn McGee’s name by the time he’s throwing lobs to him in the regular season.