Luka Doncic Issues Statement on Kyrie Irving After Ugly Mavericks Loss

When the Dallas Mavericks made the decision to trade for Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline this year, most of the concerns involved whether or not he would remain with the team past this season. However, the Mavericks have also struggled to win right now.

With Irving and Luka Doncic on the floor together this year, the Mavericks are just 1-4, with their only win coming against the tanking San Antonio Spurs. After their most recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic spoke about the game plan alongside Irving.

“I mean, yeah. The plan was to play the two[-man] game between us, but that happens, so we couldn’t,” Doncic said via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel, explaining what went wrong in the loss. “But you know, just play off each other, or whoever’s got it going, maybe. I don’t know, we just played the two-man game.”

Play

Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic | Post Game Press Conference #kyrieirving #dallasmavericks #Kyrie #lukadoncic #jasonkidd Join Club Maverick! Check out the Mavs 2022-23 season tickets: mavs.com/tickets/ DALLAS MAVERICKS on Social Media: ► Follow us Twitter: twitter.com/dallasmavs ► Like us Facebook: facebook.com/dallasmavs ► Follow us Instagram: instagram.com/dallasmavs For more updates check us out on Mavs.com: mavs.com 2023-02-27T01:55:49Z

Dallas’ loss to the Lakers wasn’t any ordinary defeat, however. The Mavericks led by as many as 27 points in the second quarter, but their lead evaporated throughout the second half of the game. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, LA had fought all the way back.

Neither Doncic nor Irving played particularly well against the Lakers, but Irving’s struggled more with his efficiency. The Mavericks point guard ended the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists but shot just 8-of-22 from the floor and 2-of-10 shooting from behind the three-point line.

While Doncic shot a bit better than Irving – 10-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-8 from three – he was slowed down significantly by Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who was stellar on the defensive end.

Anthony Davis Praises Jarred Vanderbilt’s Defense

Vanderbilt put on an impressive defensive display against Doncic. He played so well on that end that his Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, praised his efforts after the contest.

“Very valuable,” Davis said of Vanderbilt via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Being down 27, 14 at half, and he comes out and sets the tone for us defensively on Luka. Getting some steals, making him shoot some tough shots, and his rebounding on both ends of the floor. It just started an effect for our group to lock in defensively. And like on the other end, he knows guys like to play off of him, and making sure he knew how to play off of it. Whether it’s corner cutting, crashing to the glass, getting us extra possessions. So, his value for our team, you can’t even put it into words, what he brings and does for us. So, having a player like that definitely helps us.”

Play

LeBron James Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Dallas Mavericks 111-108 LeBron James Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Dallas Mavericks 111-108 2023-02-27T00:24:15Z

Jason Kidd Calls Out Mavs After Lakers Loss

Meanwhile, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd called out his team after the loss. He said that they need to mature.

“I’m not the savior here. I’m not playing. I’m watching, just like you guys,” Kidd said via Kevin Gray Jr. of 105.3 The Fan. “As a team, we’ve got to mature. We’ve got a lot of new bodies coming back and we have to grow up if we want to win a championship. There’s no young team that’s ever won a championship, mentally or physically… For two and a half quarters we’re playing a high level on both ends, offensively and defensively. But, what the Lakers just showed us is that it’s not a race, it’s not the rabbit that wins, it’s the turtle. They worked the game. That’s what we have to get to, we have to get better at working the game, and we will.”