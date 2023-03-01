Luka Doncic Name-Drops Kyrie Irving After Questionable Choice in Brutal Mavs Loss

The Dallas Mavericks are going through a rough patch at the moment. After trading for Kyrie Irving at this year’s deadline, things haven’t gone according to plan. In the five games Irving and Luka Doncic have played together, the Mavericks are 1-4, with their only win being over the San Antonio Spurs.

Their most recent loss came on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers. It all came down to the wire, and on the final possession of the game, Irving took the last shot – and Doncic didn’t touch the ball. It was a controversial decision that caught heat on Twitter, but after the game, Doncic seemed fine with the choice.

“It was a good shot, I think,” Doncic said via Bally Sports Southwest. “It’s Kyrie. He can make a lot of those shots. So, we trust him.”

Doncic put together an incredible game against the Mavericks. The Slovenian superstar dropped a game-high 39 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. He shot 14-of-25 from the floor and 3-of-9 from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Irving struggled a bit. He only managed to put up 16 points, five rebounds, and nine assists but shot just 7-of-18 from the floor and 0-of-4 from behind the three-point line.

Despite all of the focus being on the team’s two stars, Doncic made sure to note that the Mavericks are a team. They win together and lose together, so the conversation should be about everyone involved.

“I think we should be talking about the whole team, you know, because we play as a team,” Doncic said. “We lose, we win as a team. So, it’s not just about two players, it’s about [the[ whole team. So, we got to do better as a team. That’s it.”

Luka Doncic Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving After Lakers Loss

This is far from the first time Doncic has been asked about Irving, and it most certainly won’t be the last. After the Mavericks’ recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic discussed the two-man game between him and Irving.

“I mean, yeah. The plan was to play the two[-man] game between us, but that happens, so we couldn’t,” Doncic said via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel, explaining what went wrong in the loss. “But you know, just play off each other, or whoever’s got it going, maybe. I don’t know, we just played the two-man game.”

Jason Kidd Tells Mavericks to Mature

Meanwhile, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently sent a clear message to his team. He called on his players to mature, especially if they want to reach their goal of competing for a championship.

“I’m not the savior here. I’m not playing. I’m watching, just like you guys,” Kidd said via Kevin Gray Jr. of 105.3 The Fan. “As a team, we’ve got to mature. We’ve got a lot of new bodies coming back and we have to grow up if we want to win a championship. There’s no young team that’s ever won a championship, mentally or physically… For two and a half quarters we’re playing a high level on both ends, offensively and defensively. But, what the Lakers just showed us is that it’s not a race, it’s not the rabbit that wins, it’s the turtle. They worked the game. That’s what we have to get to, we have to get better at working the game, and we will.”