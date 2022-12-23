Mavericks Coach Reveals Telling Luka Doncic and LeBron James Comparison

The Dallas Mavericks struck gold in the 2018 NBA Draft when they selected Luka Doncic with the third overall pick. Throughout his five years in the league, Doncic has emerged as a bonafide NBA superstar and one of the best players in the world.

But just because he’s a star doesn’t mean he’s more important than the team. Mavericks assistant and former Los Angeles Lakers assistant Greg St. Jean, who spent time in quarantine with LeBron James while he was in LA, also quarantined with Doncic and the Slovenian national team during their EuroBasket prep. St. Jean said that James and Doncic are very similar in the sense that they both just want to be coached.

“LeBron’s biggest thing is respect, and any of the great players, they want to be coached,” St. Jean said. “That’s kind of been Luka’s and I’s relationship, too. We’ve seen some high-stakes moments together where we’ve built a trust together that I’m not always going to be right, but more times than not, he believes in me, and I always believe in him.”

"Those guys that have the elite 1% work ethic, elite 1% talent, elite 1% drive, they hit a moment where they just take off, and I think we're seeing Luka touch that."

The Mavericks run everything through Doncic on the offensive end. Without him on the court, their offense sputters. It’s a lot of pressure to put on one guy, but at just 23 years old, he’s proven to be a team player, as well as a dominant individual superstar.

Despite the Mavericks’ subpar 16-16 record, Doncic is putting up MVP-level numbers. He has appeared in 29 of the team’s 32 games and is playing 36.3 minutes per contest. The superstar is averaging 32.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game on 49.4% shooting from the floor and 34.5% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Mavericks Unlikely to Trade Josh Green

There’s no question that Doncic is the most important player on Dallas’ roster. In fact, it’s not particularly close. But they still have a plethora of solid role players around him who impact winning on a day-to-day basis. Guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood have been crucial this year.

However, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic, third-year guard Josh Green is considered the third-most-important player on the roster, and the team is unlikely to trade him. And while that may seem like an outlandish statement, Cato agrees.

“[M]y understanding is that the Mavericks would be very hesitant to trade Green at this point. One person in the front office told me that he considered him the team’s third-most important player after Dončić and [Spencer] Dinwiddie. It’s a stance I agree with for the reasons listed above.”

Mavericks Urged to Bench Spencer Dinwiddie

Speaking of Green, he’s been really great for the Mavericks this year, providing them with much-needed defensive minutes and improving his three-point shot. In turn, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested that Dallas bench Dinwiddie in favor of Green, as it would split up Doncic and Dinwiddie.

“Splitting up Dončić and Dinwiddie—perhaps by swapping in the ascending Josh Green—could be a boon for both Dallas’ first five and its reserve unit. As the spark leader of the second team, Dinwiddie could be an asset.”