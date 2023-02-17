Luka Doncic Makes Bold Claim on Mavericks Teammate Amid All-Star Break Hopes

Heading into the All-Star break, the Dallas Mavericks have been on a skid. After earning three straight wins and five in six games, the Mavericks lost three games in a row to the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets.

Despite that, the Mavericks are feeling alright heading into the break, and they have one goal in mind – to get healthy. Maxi Kleber has been out for a huge bulk of the season, and according to Luka Doncic, people need to acknowledge that Dallas’ best defender has been out for a long while.

“A lot of people forget our best defender has been out for like (33) games now,” Doncic said of Kleber via Dwain Price of Mavs.com. “But I think when we’re fully healthy we have a dangerous team.”

Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber doing some on-court work at shootaround in Denver. pic.twitter.com/O1XdAtgqrW — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 15, 2023

Reggie Bullock relayed a similar message, detailing the importance of Kleber, Davis Bertans, Kyrie Irving, and Tim Hardaway Jr.

“All of them are four great players,” forward Reggie Bullock said. “We definitely need them with the schedule coming up. We need Maxi on the defensive end, Davis shooting the ball, Kyrie obviously doing what he does, and Tim being another spacer. And they’re all vets, so we need to have those guys come in and give us that leadership. It’ll be good to have those guys back.”

With the addition of Irving, the Mavericks have the chance to be one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA when at full health. Once they get Kleber, back, their defense should see major improvements, and that’s been the side of the floor where they’ve struggled the most this season.

Justin Holiday Sounds Off After Joining Mavs

Meanwhile, Dallas just made a new addition to the roster after the deadline, nabbing up Justin Holiday after he was bought out by the Houston Rockets. After he joined the Mavericks, Holiday sent a message about what he can bring to the table.

“Obviously, I know what to do from being on other teams,” Holiday told Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated. “But once I get to play with them and see what they like, I’ll just do the little things to try to help those two guys [Doncic and Irving] out. But then again, this team is very, very exciting. I know I’m going to see a lot of amazing things with these two guys on this team… The two-headed snake that we have. It’s going to be really tough for teams to beat us.”

1625998589536399360

Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Kyrie Irving

Irving, who joined the Mavericks at the deadline, ditched the Brooklyn Nets. During a conversation with Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal called out Irving for his actions.

“Sometimes you have to look at yourself,” O’Neal told Golliver. “KD was no problem in Brooklyn, so let’s exclude him. Mr. Irving had a lot of stuff going on. James, I don’t know him. So, sometimes you have to look at yourself. I did a lot of crazy stuff. But, at the end of it all I knew my mother was watching, so I tried to keep it professional… But, sometimes you just have to look in the mirror. When you ask to go somewhere and it don’t work out, it’s not always somebody else’s fault. See, I was raised different. Like, my father didn’t play the excuses thing. When I went and we didn’t win, it’s your fault.”