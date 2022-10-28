Mavericks Big Man Sounds Off on Viral Luka Doncic Pass vs. Nets

The Dallas Mavericks picked up a big-time victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, earning a 129-125 win. Luka Doncic exploded for a 41-point, 11-rebound, 14-assist triple-double, dishing out dime after dime in overtime en route to Dallas’ second win of the year.

But perhaps the most impressive assist was one that came late in the third quarter. While handling the ball at the free-throw line, Doncic got turned around and triple-teamed by Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton, and Kevin Durant. However, instead of kicking the ball out to the three-point line, he threw a backward, over-the-head pass to Maxi Kleber for an easy layup.

The move caused Twitter to go nuts, and both Kleber and Doncic were asked about the pass after the game. Kleber said that after playing with Doncic for so long, he had a sneaking suspicion that he knew where he was on the court.

“It was really a ridiculous pass,” Kleber said. “I don’t know how he saw it, but for some reason, playing with Luka now for a longer time, I kind of was like, ‘He might see that pass’ because I saw all the guys helping up on him, so I was like, ‘I have to be ready.’ I don’t know how he saw it, to be honest. Ask him yourself, but it was an incredible pass.”

Play

Jason Kidd & Maxi Kleber React to Mavs OT Win vs. Nets, Luka Doncic Trust Level, Durant/Kyrie Watch as Jason Kidd & Maxi Kleber React to Mavs OT Win vs. Nets, Luka Doncic Trust Level, Durant/Kyrie (Post-Game, Dallas Mavs @ Brooklyn Nets) Don’t forget to Subscribe to Fanatics View on YouTube for more exclusive sports content: youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q?sub_confirmation=1 youtube.com/fanaticsvieworiginals #LukaDoncic #DallasMavs #DallasMavericks Fanatics View’s other sports channels can be subscribed to here as… 2022-10-28T05:06:10Z

Kleber, who just signed an extension with the Mavericks this summer, finished the game with 15 points, one assist, and one rebound. He played 32:54 and shot 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep. His one two-point make? The insane assist from Doncic.

Doncic: ‘It’s Tough to Explain’

After the contest, Doncic was also asked about the pass. The 23-year-old phenom was a bit lost for words as he couldn’t conjure up a real explanation. He ended up just saying that he likes to “try some things on the court.”

“I don’t know,” Doncic said. “I honestly don’t know. It’s tough to explain. I don’t really know the answer to that. But I just would probably say I try some things on the court, and it looks good.”

Play

Luka Doncic Reacts to Insane Passes, 40+ Point Triple Double vs. Brooklyn & Trust in Dallas Mavs Watch as Luka Doncic Reacts to Insane Passes, 40+ Point Triple Double vs. Brooklyn & Trust in Dallas Mavs (Post-Game, Dallas Mavs @ Brooklyn Nets) Don’t forget to Subscribe to Fanatics View on YouTube for more exclusive sports content: youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q?sub_confirmation=1 youtube.com/fanaticsvieworiginals #LukaDoncic #DallasMavs #DallasMavericks Fanatics View’s other sports channels can be subscribed to here as… 2022-10-28T05:09:54Z

Four of Doncic’s 14 assists came in overtime alone, as he set up his teammates for easy baskets over and over again. Dallas outscored Brooklyn 17-13 in the overtime period because of Doncic’s elite playmaking abilities. He scored or assisted on every single basket the Mavericks made in overtime.

Kleber: ‘What He Does in Practice’

According to Kleber, the pass Doncic made resembles how he acts in practices rather than real games. As odd as it may sound, and as funky as it may look when it happens, Doncic actually works on the crazy assists he dishes out.

“That’s like this stuff, what he does in practice,” Kleber said. “Sometimes you might think maybe he’s like playing around a little bit, but he actually works on that stuff, and he has a really good feel for where the guys are, where the help is coming from. Sometimes, for him, it’s the easiest way to get the ball to the man. Instead of like pivot and waste a second, he’s just going to throw it over his head because he know you’re going to be there.”

Dallas fans should be eternally grateful to have a player like Doncic on their squad.