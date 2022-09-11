Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Involved in Legal Battle

The Dallas Mavericks are home to one of the biggest stars in the basketball world. Luka Doncic came over to the NBA and immediately became one of the best players on the planet, and because he’s from Slovenia, he has a worldwide reach.

Fresh off of his best season in the NBA thus far, Doncic is currently competing in EuroBasket with the Slovenian national team. He’s been playing well, but as he’s worried about willing his team to victory, he’s also in a legal battle with his own family.

The young star is signed with Jordan Brand, but he’s also trying to regain the rights to his own trademark – from his own mother. He gave his mother the rights to register a trademark in his name when he entered the league, but now, he wants those rights back. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, Doncic filed a petition to cancel the past trademark.

“Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić on Tuesday filed a petition with the United States Patent and Trademark Office seeking to cancel the registration of the trademark “LUKA DONCIC 7” that is currently owned by his mother, according to the legal firm Brown Rudnick representing Dončić,” Stein wrote.

The Mavericks star told Stein that he wants to have the ability to control his own brand.

Doncic Wants to Have Full Control

It’s been over a year since Doncic officially filed a request to revoke the permission he gave his mother to register a trademark. Now, Doncic wants to have full control over his own brand so he can focus on playing basketball and giving back to the community.

“I have a lot to look forward to as I continue to grow as a player and a person and it’s important to me to control my own brand and focus on giving back to my communities,” Dončić told Stein.

Luka Doncic put on a SHOW vs. France 🔥 47 PTS

7 REB

5 AST And the most points scored in a EuroBasket game in 65 years 😤 pic.twitter.com/7ioavqYaB9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2022

Stein also noted that Doncic and his team tried to prevent this situation from going public.

“Sources briefed on the situation said Dončić and his legal representatives have tried for some time to prevent the pursuit of his trademarks from going public leading up to Tuesday’s filing,” wrote Stein. “Dončić said he regards challenging the trademark as a last resort in a bid to gain full control over his name, brand, charitable foundation and business affairs, since conflicting trademarks prevent Dončić from holding clear rights to use his own name.”

Simultaneously, high-up officials in the Slovenian Basketball Federation have Doncic’s back.

Doncic is a ‘True Competitor’

Former NBA center Rasho Nesterović, who is the highest-ranking official in the Slovenian Basketball Federation, said that, while Doncic is attempting to regain control over his own brand, he’s also fully focused on EuroBasket.

“I’ve known Luka and his family for a very long time,” said Nesterović. “As Luka continues to grow into a smart young businessman, he is simply making sure he has full control of his brand. But his focus here is 100 percent on this EuroBasket. He is a true competitor and his top priority is leading his national team.”

It will be interesting to see how the current situation plays out, but until EuroBasket is over, he’ll have to focus on multiple things at once.