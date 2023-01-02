Mavericks Urged to Use Different Strategy With Luka Doncic

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, so there were some high hopes heading into this season. Losing Jalen Brunson took away from some of that hope, but they added Christian Wood to make up for it (to some degree).

After a rocky start to the season, Dallas has now won six games in a row. Luka Doncic has been doing everything for them, but according to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks should consider using Doncic in different ways than they have been.

“In the new year, the Mavs must at least explore the concept of a more balanced offensive approach,” Hughes wrote. “Anecdotally, they’re using nDončić in the post and as a screener more often of late. But they should be curious about what he could do when attacking closeouts on the second side once in a while, or spotting up on the wing as Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood operate a pick-and-roll.”

For most of the season (and most of his career), Doncic has been the primary ball-handler in Dallas, controlling the offense from the top of the key or the post. When he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, he’s not very involved. Hughes wants to see that chance, imploring Dallas to use him as a cutter or spot-up shooter more often, thus throwing a different look at opposing defenses.

All-in-all, though, Doncic has been playing ridiculously well this season. He’s appeared in 34 of the team’s 37 games and is playing 36.9 minutes per contest. The Slovenian superstar is averaging 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game on 51.1% shooting from the field and 36.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Jason Kidd Discusses Luka Doncic Minutes Plan

Doncic’s workload this season has been a big one, and it’s going to continue to be that way for the rest of his career. He’s emerged as one of the greatest players in the world, and is playing time will undoubtedly reflect that.

However, that doesn’t mean he needs to play every minute of every game. A perfect example of this is Dallas’ recent win over the Houston Rockets. Head coach Jason Kidd revealed that he and Doncic came up with a minutes plan heading into the fourth quarter, as the Mavericks were already up by 20 points.

“We asked, ‘Do you want to go in the fourth?’ He thought he could give us three minutes there,” Kidd explained. “Then we talked about it again to see where the score was, if we had to bring him back. He got a break … that’s what we talked about during the game. I thought he did a great job using the full-court pass today. We might have set a record tonight for fast-break points – 25. We normally have zero or two. Tonight, we had an all-time high. It shows we can run if we want to… Season high. There you go, for the new year.”

Play

Mavericks Could Do Short-Term Christian Wood Extension

Doncic is often seen as a one-man show in Dallas, but Wood has played very well for the Mavericks this year. He’s up for a contract extension, but Tim MacMahon of ESPN thinks that a short-term deal between the two sides could be possible.

“I don’t think they can get cute on the money part of it,” MacMahon said on Howdy Partners. “I think if they’re asking to do a two-year deal, I think they have to throw as much money as they legally can at him, which would be a little under $36 million over the course of that two-year extension. Again, that would set them up to have him in place here and to still have that flexibility for 2025. But it’s still a short-term marriage.”