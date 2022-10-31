Luka Doncic Sounds Off on Mavericks Teammates After Win Over Magic

The Dallas Mavericks got back on track on Sunday night, earning a 114-105 victory over the Orlando Magic and improving to 3-3 on the season. They were led by a masterful performance from Luka Doncic, who dominated the scoring column.

Doncic dropped 44 points, three rebounds, and five assists on 17-of-26 shooting from the field and 2-of-9 shooting from distance. He bullied his way into the paint over and over again, punishing a lengthy Mavericks lineup that wasn’t quick enough to keep up with him.

So far this season, Doncic is averaging 36.7 points through six games, but after Dallas’ win over Orlando, he said that he doesn’t feel the need to carry the scoring load every night. He praised his teammates and said that, based on the coverages, he’ll either become a primary playmaker or scorer.

“I don’t think I need to,” Doncic said. “Some nights, I’m going to get doubled every time, and somebody else is going to be open all game. There’s different teams, different coverages. I don’t feel like I need to score 30 every night. We have players capable of scoring, too.”

The Magic, led by former Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, seemed content letting Doncic get to the basket in one-on-one situations. For the most part, they chose not to double-team the superstar, which allowed him to put up a massive point total.

Mavericks Giving Up Huge First Quarters

While Doncic’s massive game was the primary storyline to come out of the game, there was also a negative takeaway. Head coach Jason Kidd spoke about the team’s issues giving up big-time first-quarter performances.

“We’re starting to get into this trend of giving up a big first quarter that we got to address,” Kidd said. “Looking at the scores around the league, there’s a lot of points being scored, so if you’re not comfortable getting into the 115s, 120, you’re probably going to be in trouble. So until we can become connected on the defensive end, we’re just going to have to ride our offense a little bit here.”

Luka Doncic did a lot of damage against the #Magic by attacking out of the post. He did a little bit of everything in terms of his scoring approach. Doncic is producing 1.154 PPP in the post this season — ranking 1st among the 10 players with at least 10 attempts. pic.twitter.com/HCUe5MNAfp — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) October 31, 2022

The Magic put up 34 first-quarter points against Dallas, led by eight points from Terrence Ross and seven from Wendell Carter Jr. They shot 61.9% from the field and 66.7% from three-point range as a team.

Kidd Comments On Center Rotation

In addition, Kidd discussed his center rotation, as it has been a point of contention throughout the beginning of the year. He’s been starting JaVale McGee over Christian Wood, and he said that he plans on sticking to that concept.

“When you look at the rotation today, we’re going to give him a chance,” Kidd said. “He’s going to play. He’s going to get into the swing of things and we believe in him.”

So far this year, McGee has averaged 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest. Meanwhile, Wood is averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 boards in 25.9 minutes. The big difference? Defensive ability.

What’s more interesting is the fact that neither has been a regular part of the closing lineup. Instead, those duties have gone to Maxi Kleber who’s averaging 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per contest.

As the season goes on, expect Doncic to continue to dominate and Kidd to continue to mess with the big man rotation.