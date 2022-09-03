Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sounds Off After Recent Victory

Luka Doncic is the face of the Dallas Mavericks.

That statement may sound obvious, and that’s because it is. Every since they drafted the superstar, it was clear that he was destined for greatness. Now, three All-Star teams, three All-NBA First Teams, and a trip to the Western Conference Finals later, things are looking good.

But while the Mavericks may be Doncic’s team, they aren’t the only squad that he’s in charge of leading. The Slovenian National Team also depends on Doncic to lead them, and that’s been as clear as ever during EuroBasket this year.

Doncic has been leading the Slovenian team so far, and they won their first game. After playing fairly well in the World Cup Qualifiers, he led Slovenia to a win over Lithuania, who has NBAers Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas on their side. After the victory, Doncic sent a message on Instagram.

“1st one! What a team effort!🇸🇮🇸🇮🇸🇮❤️,” Doncic posted to his Instagram.

The message was accompanied by an array of photos of Doncic with Team Slovenia. But despite his success with the team, recent articles have slighted the Mavericks superstar a little bit.

Doncic Listed as Third-Best

With EuroBakset just getting underway, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report released an article that ranked the top 10 NBA stars competing in the event. While Doncic may be one of the best players in the league, Bailey ranked him at number three. Although, he did admit how crazy it was, considering how great Doncic is.

“You know this tournament is stacked with individual talent when Luka Dončić checks in at the No. 3 spot.

“After leading Slovenia to a EuroBasket gold as an 18-year old in 2017 with 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, Doncic went on to dominate the NBA.

“Over his four-year NBA career, Dončić has put up 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.8 threes per game. His pace-adjusted numbers are arguably better than those of LeBron James’ first four seasons,” Buckley wrote.

Luka Doncic shows love to the Mavs contingent in Germany for #EuroBasket Mark Cuban makes sure to mention the shots he saw his star player take to the face during Slovenia's win over Lithuania pic.twitter.com/83SMO4HLWN — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) September 1, 2022

However, Bailey also provided a couple of reasons for why he ranked Doncic third.

Why Doncic Was Ranked Third

This year, EuroBasket is stacked with talent. Over the past decade or so, the NBA has been flooded with more and more international talent each year. In turn, Doncic’s flaws caused him to be ranked lower on this list than he could be.

“Dončić still has room to grow. He has a well-below-average three-point percentage for his career and didn’t show consistent effort on defense until his Dallas Mavericks routed the Phoenix Suns in their final few playoff games this past season.

“More consistency in those two areas will make it hard to have Luka behind anyone in exercises like this,” Bailey explained.

Doncic is, and will continue to be, dominant both in the NBA and with Team Slovenia. Because of that, seeing him ranked third is a bit odd, but considering Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are the ones above him, it’s hard to be too offended.

That being said, by the time Doncic gets the chance to compete in the next edition of EuroBasket, he could very well be ranked first on these sorts of lists.