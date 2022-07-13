Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land $60 Million Wing & Former Award Winner

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a major loss at the start of free agency when point guard Jalen Brunson chose to sign with the New York Knicks. In tandem, they will be forced to replace their second-best scorer with very few options in free agency left.

Dallas used most of their money to sign big man JaVale McGee to a three-year deal, meaning they don’t have any funds left to spend on other players. So instead of signing players, the Mavericks will likely have to attack the trade market in an attempt to replace Brunson’s production.

One team that the Mavericks should discuss trades with is the Utah Jazz, who are seemingly in the midst of a complete roster teardown. At the very least, they would likely be receptive to trade proposals. DW Schabbing of DallasBasketball.com proposed a deal that would see Dallas land both Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley from the Jazz.

Here’s the full outline of the trade proposal:

Mavericks receive: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley

Jazz receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, a heavily protected first-round pick

According to Schabbing, both of these players would provide the Mavericks with a ton of value off the bench.

Why Mavericks Should Make This Trade

Dallas made it to the Western Conference Finals this past season, but they should still be looking to improve this summer, especially now that they’ve lost Brunson. Schabbing explained that Clarkson and Beasley would be major additions to the bench.

“Two Jazz players who might be a fit for the Mavs’ roster are Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley,” Schabbing wrote. “If the Mavs could find a way to get themselves involved in a deal to acquire both of these players, they would be getting a couple of seasoned rotational veterans who could contribute immediately.”

If the Jazz do push towards a rebuild that could put a lot of interesting names onto the trade market, including Patrick Beverley, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and more — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) July 12, 2022

Clarkson spent last season in Utah and is less than two years removed from his Sixth Man of the Year season. This past year, Clarkson averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 41.9% shooting from the field and 31.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Beasley was on the Minnesota Timberwolves last year. He put up 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 39.1% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from behind the arc.

In addition, Schabbing brought up some other players on the Jazz who Dallas could take an interest in.

Other Jazz Players for Mavericks to Target

Since the Jazz are in the midst of reshaping their roster, multiple players are expected to be available in trades. Schabbing brought up two other Jazz players who the Mavericks could target in potential trades.

“There are also other Jazz players who the Mavs should have interest in if Utah goes into a rebuild, including Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley … although neither would likely be cheap given that Danny Ainge is now calling the shots for the Jazz,” Schabbing said.

Patrick Beverley on his future with the Jazz: “Utah ya’ll tryna win or ya’ll tryna tank, let me know… We gon take Utah all the way, or Utah gon say they don’t need me and we can go somewhere else?” 👀 pic.twitter.com/TBIfKu6jPg — Jacque ☂️ (@Jacquethepoet) July 12, 2022

Both Bogdanovic and Beverley would be nice additions to the Mavericks, as would both Clarkson and Beasley. And since the Jazz are evidently open for business, any of them could be available in trades.