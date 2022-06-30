Mavericks Linked to 24-Year-Old Scorer as Free-Agent Target

The Dallas Mavericks will be looking to make some improvements to their roster this summer after reaching the Western Conference Finals last year. Adding depth around Luka Doncic will be key as they attempt to make another run next season.

Unfortunately, it’s looking like they’re going to lose guard Jalen Brunson in free agency to the New York Knicks. He’s expected to accept a four-year, $110 million offer from them. In turn, they are going to need to replace his production.

Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News produced a list of potential free-agent targets for the Mavs. Among them was Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk. While he would be unable to provide the same ball-handling abilities of Brunson, he could definitely help replace the scoring.

Malik Monk deserves MORE than the Taxpayer MLE from the Lakers

Last season, Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 50.2% shooting from the field and 37.3% from distance. While Monk’s numbers weren’t as good as that last season, in a larger role, he could continue to improve.

According to Caplan, Monk’s consistency makes him a prime option to replace Brunson in Dallas’ backcourt rotation.

Monk Could Replace Brunson’s Production

Caplan noted that Monk’s efficient play stood out in an otherwise disappointing season for the Lakers. While he wouldn’t be an exact replica of Brunson, he would definitely help replace some of the production.

“In a tumultuous season with the Lakers, Monk’s increasing consistency and reliability shined while averaging a career-best 13.8 points on 47.3% from the floor,” Caplan wrote. “The 2017 lottery pick outplayed his veteran-minimum contract to emerge as a potential fallback option if Brunson departs to leave a big void in the Mavericks’ backcourt rotation.”

In addition to his 13.8 points last season, Monk averaged 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 47.3% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from distance on 5.8 three-point attempts per game.

His efficient three-point shooting would definitely help the Mavericks, and at just 24 years old, he could continue to improve as a player alongside Doncic.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, though, Monk may be headed back to Los Angeles.

Monk Explains Free Agency Decision

Buha spoke with Monk about his offseason decision, and while Monk admitted the importance of money, he also said that it’s not at the top of his priority list.

“They might not be able to pay me as much as I want,” Monk told Buha. “But I could be here and be way more comfortable as a Laker than going to any other team (that would pay) me $5 million more. So it’s just me trying to figure out what team would really want me.”

Malik Monk last season when playing 25+ minutes: • 17.5 PPG

• 3.2 APG

• 49.4% FG

• 42.3% 3pt (7 att per game)

• +100

Malik Monk last season when playing 25+ minutes: • 17.5 PPG
• 3.2 APG
• 49.4% FG
• 42.3% 3pt (7 att per game)
• +100
• 50 games

Dallas could give him their full taxpayer MLE, a bigger role, and a chance to compete for a title alongside Doncic. However, the decision will ultimately be left up to Monk.

His fit with the Mavericks is undeniable, but the Lakers will also probably give him a pretty big role, as he was one of their only consistent players last year. If Dallas is serious about signing him, they should prepare their best pitch.