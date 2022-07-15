Mark Cuban Sounds off on Why He Bought the Mavericks

Prior to 2000, the Dallas Mavericks were a struggling franchise. In the years leading up to the turn of the century, they had missed the playoffs in 10 straight seasons. And even before that, they had never reached the NBA Finals.

Then, Mark Cuban bought the team.

Since Cuban took over as the team owner in January of 2000, the Mavericks have enjoyed plenty of success. They have only missed the playoffs four times, they won a championship in 2011, and they have been home to two European superstars – Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic.

During a July 14 appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, hosted by Nelk, Cuban talked about why he owns the team, providing some insight as to why he bought the team in the first place.

“For me, it was more about winning. Because before I bought the Mavs, the Mavs sucked. I’ve been a basketball junkie for as long as I can remember,” Cuban explained. “So it was really, ‘alright, are you doing this as a business, or are you doing this because you love basketball?’ And I’m truly a ball-is-life guy.”

Cuban has always been extremely vocal on the sidelines at Mavericks games, and based on his answer, that’s because he just loves the game. As much as he’s in it for the business side of things, he prefers to have fun and enjoy the game.

He even said that his favorite parts of owning the team have nothing to do with the business end of it.

Cuban’s Favorite Part About Owning Mavs

According to Cuban, his favorite part about owning the Mavericks is getting to play with the players. He said that he enjoys getting out on the court before the games, warming up with the team, and getting some shots up himself.

“Some of the best parts for me are going out before the game and getting shots up or shooting with the guys. It’s really cool, man,” Cuban revealed. He’s even been videoed doing just this on multiple occasions.

If the @dallasmavs need some shooting tonight, @mcuban has got the 3-ball working pic.twitter.com/FzgDcHxG7e — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 4, 2021

Mark Cuban shooting some hoops before Mavs come out for what could be Dirk’s last game. #dirk pic.twitter.com/KUdC2YGZPJ — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) April 9, 2019

Cuban isn’t shy to show his face around the team, either. While some owners prefer to sit in boxes, hang back, and let the team do their thing, Cuban is very hands-on. He’s even been fined by the NBA before for confronting the referees.

Mark Cuban has been fined $500K by the league for confrontations with referees from Feb. 22 loss to Atlanta The Mavericks' petition to replay the final seconds has also been rejected pic.twitter.com/Lo2U9uXv19 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 6, 2020

He said that he owns the Mavs because he loves the game of basketball, and his actions reflect that sentiment. On top of that, Cuban also talked about his priorities when it comes to owning the team.

Cuban Discusses Profits and Winning

When discussing why he owns the team, Cuban said that he values winning more than profits. He even admitted that, in most years since he’s owned the team, he hasn’t made money.

“I put winning over profits, and I always have. I mean, most of the years I’ve had the team I have not made money,” Cuban revealed.

Although, some fans on Twitter didn’t exactly agree with this statement…

Regardless, it’s very rare to see an owner open up about the behind-the-scenes stuff in the league. Cuban is one of the most interesting owners in the NBA, and Mavericks fans get an inside look because of that.