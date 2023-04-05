Mark Cuban Blames Jalen Brunson’s Father for Mavericks Exit

There’s been a ton of talk surrounding Jalen Brunson‘s departure from the Dallas Mavericks as of late. Brunson left Dallas last summer in favor of joining the New York Knicks.

Since his exit, the Brunson and the Knicks have been solid, clinching a playoff spot in the East. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have had a disastrous second half of their season, leading to them sitting outside of the Play-In Tournament, with just three games to play.

The team’s owner, Mark Cuban, discussed the star guard’s departure with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on April 5, placing the blame on the former Villanova-standout’s father.

“Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved,” MacMahon reported in a tweet.

Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 5, 2023

No further details have surfaced regarding what transpired during the negotiating process, but it’s clear that the Mavs miss Brunson.

They essentially did what they could to replace him by trading for Kyrie Irving ahead of this season’s deadline. Irving has been solid since joining the team, but the results haven’t been there in the win column. Dallas has won just 9-of-25 since Uncle Drew came to town.

Tim Hardaway Sr. Rips Mavs’ Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic

Brunson’s absence from this season’s Mavericks team was a talking point of Tim Hardaway Sr.’s appearance on FS1’s “The Carton Show” Wednesday.

He compared Irving as well as Luka Doncic, who both play alongside his son on the Mavs, to Brunson, saying that they lack leadership skills like those of the now Knicks-guard.

“That trade wasn’t for them, what isn’t broken doesn’t need to be fixed,” Hardaway said, speaking of the Mavs’ trade to land Irving ahead of this season’s deadline. “They’re missing a leader out there. Luka is not a leader, Kyrie is not a leader. Jalen Brunson was a leader.”

The Hall-of-Famer then shifted his focus to the lack of defense that Dallas’ star backcourt plays.

“A leader shows by example too, by playing defense,” He continued. “When he says something, he does it also, and that’s what a leader is. And like I said, those two guys are not leaders, they’re complimentary, dominant great basketball players. Great scorers.”

"That trade wasn't for them, what isn't broken doesn't need to be fixed. They're missing a leader out there. Luka is not a leader, Kyrie is not a leader." — @HardawaySr on the Mavs: pic.twitter.com/5IfbQHmHYg — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) April 5, 2023

Luka Doncic Misses Jalen Brunson on Mavs

Doncic recently explained that he’s missed having Brunson as a teammate, since he joined the Knicks in the offseason.

“The Dallas Morning News’” Callie Caplan asked the Slovenian star how much Dallas misses his former co-star this season.

“A lot,” Doncic replied. “I mean, amazing guy, amazing player. For sure.”

Caplan then asked the 24-year-old if he feels like this season’s Mavericks team is a confident group. He replied by mentioning that the chemistry hasn’t been quite at level it was when Brunson was around.

“No, not right now.” He added. “I think you don’t see that chemistry that we had before. I mean, especially last year. I think that chemistry was at the top with everybody, but you know, chemistry builds and not right away, so it’s a long process.”