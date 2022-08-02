Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Sends Strong Message About Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks should be striving for greatness next season. This past year, they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors. However, now that Luka Doncic has gotten an inch closer to a title, he’ll be hungrier than ever.

Doncic led the way for the Mavericks last season. He made the All-NBA First Team for the third year in a row and went ballistic in the playoffs, averaging over 30 points once again. He’s undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but where exactly does he rank?

Well, according to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, he’s a top-two player. During a July 14 appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, hosted by Nelk, Cuban talked about just how great Doncic is, declaring that he’s the first or second best player in the NBA right now.

“Top 1 or 2. He’s a beast. He’s so good, and he’s adding stuff to his game this summer. I mean, he’s gonna come back even better,” Cuban said on the podcast.

Obviously, Cuban is a bit biased in this scenario, but he’s not far off. What Doncic has been able to do during his time in the NBA thus far has been incredible. And Cuban didn’t stop there, as he went on to discuss what Doncic is like off the court.

What Doncic is Like Off-the-Court

While Cuban believes that Doncic is one of the two best basketball players in the world, he also admitted that he’s just a regular 23-year-old. He said that Doncic does the same things as every other kid that age, and considering the lifestyles other NBA stars live, that’s a bit surprising.

“He’s great. I mean he’s just a good 23-year-old guy that chills. Got a girlfriend, likes to hang, likes to play video games, and watch basketball,” Cuban explained.

But while he may not be out clubbing and living same life as lots of stars, his play on the court is overwhelmingly amazing. In his 65 games for the Mavericks last season, Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists on 45.7% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

However, while his on-court play has been great, there has been some concern regarding his ability to recruit players.

Doncic Doesn’t Recruit Players

Tampering is against the rules in the NBA, but it would be foolish to believe that players didn’t talk about playing with one another. Just look at LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It happens all the time. However, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic doesn’t play those games.

“They seek his input, but he’s not heavily involved in personnel decisions,” MacMahon said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “He has not shown interest in being heavily involved. He spends much of his offseason in Europe. He’s not a guy who has shown the desire to be a recruiter.”

Doncic not being involved in the team’s personnel decisions isn’t the end of the world, but it is a bit odd considering how crucial he is to the team’s success. But if he’s happy hanging out in Europe and playing with the group the front office assembles, then so be it.