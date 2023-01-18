Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Sounds Off on Luka Doncic’s Reported Displeasure

The Dallas Mavericks are in a solid position right now, but after a trip to the Western Conference Finals last year, they are just 24-21 on the season, which is good for fifth place in the West standings. But with Luka Doncic on the roster, they likely have far higher hopes than being a mid-tier playoff team.

Doncic has been carrying the Mavericks this year, with guys like Christian Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Tim Hardaway Jr. backing him up. A recent report indicated that Doncic asked the Mavericks for more help, but according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who put out the original report, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denied the report.

“Mark Cuban denies that Luka Doncic has indicated he wants the roster to be upgraded before the trade deadline.

“Cuban: ‘Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster,’” MacMahon tweeted.

The original report relayed by MacMahon indicated that Doncic has “strongly indicated” his desire for the Mavericks to upgrade their roster ahead of the February 9 deadline.

“Sources said Doncic, who hasn’t shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline,” MacMahon wrote.

Dallas has completely revolved around Doncic this season, and he’s playing like an MVP candidate. The 23-year-old has appeared in 40 of the team’s 45 games this season and is playing 37.4 minutes per contest. He’s averaging a league-leading 33.8 points to go along with 9.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game on 49.8% shooting from the field and 35.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Mark Cuban Calls Luka Doncic Mural Disrespectful

This isn’t the first time Cuban has spoken out in recent weeks. After a Mavericks fan created a mural of Doncic begging for help, Cuban, in a leaked email discovered by the Dallas Observer, said it was disrespectful.

“It is disrespectful,” Cuban said. “But it’s your choice to do what you want. If that’s the way you want to be a fan, go for it.”

Preston Pannek, the Dallas fan who drew the mural, stated that he, like most Mavericks fans, are tired of waiting around.

“I’m a big fan of the Dallas Mavericks,” Pannek said. “However, like most fans here in Dallas, I’m a little tired of us not being able to get any free agents here. We have arguably the best basketball player in the world and we can’t attract a free agent here, and he’s doing a ridiculous amount of work, and it’s gonna wear him down because we can’t get him any help.”

Mavericks Called Out for Failure to Help Luka Doncic

Pannek isn’t the only person that believes the Mavericks need to do a better job of getting Doncic more help. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks have failed to adequately help Doncic push for a championship.

“Dallas desperately needs a second star to help maximize Dončić’s prime and give him a real shot at championship contention,” Buckley said. “Of course, that’s been true for quite a while now, and there’s no reason to think the Mavs are any closer to finding one.”