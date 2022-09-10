Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Sounds Off on NBA

Mark Cuban is not afraid of the spotlight. The Dallas Mavericks owner has always been unafraid to share his opinions, regardless of what others think, and that’s one of the main reasons that fans are drawn to him so much – he’s always brutally honest.

Well, he recently shared one of his honest takes. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the NBA is toying with the idea of adding an in-season tournament that would see all 30 teams compete during the regular season. However, Cuban is hesitant to sign off on that concept.

In a video posted by Landon Buford of Forbes, he expressed his distaste for the idea. He even went as far as saying that Dallas might consider benching players in those games to give them some rest because their only focus is winning a championship.

“In terms of in season tournament, I’m not a fan. I can see the Mavs not participating at all or resting our best players. Until they give me one of those [The Larry O’Brien Trophy] the prize is the prize,” Cuban said.

However, according to Charania, all of the tournament games would be a part of the regular season schedule, so Cuban may have to re-think the idea of sitting key Mavericks players.

In fact, he went back on his initial comments not long after the video with Buford went viral. He told long-time NBA insider Marc Stein that he could be open to the idea of an in-season tournament.

Cuban Says Comments Are Old

According to Stein, Cuban told him that the video that recently surfaced is a bit outdated and that he’s actually more open to the idea now. Stein noted that Cuban believes the concept “has a chance to build interest” in the league.

“Spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who said that quotes circulating about his NBA in-season tournament views are “old” and that he is “actually open to it” as a concept for the 2023-24 season, saying he believes “it has a chance to build interest” if adopted for the 2023-24 season,” Stein tweeted.

In addition, Cuban told Stein about an interesting idea he has in regards to what the prize should be for the winner of the in-season tournament.

“Cuban, though, told me he is a proponent of expanding the NBA draft from its current two rounds to four and proposing that the winner of an NBA in-season cup gets the top pick in both the third and fourth round of an expanded draft … with the proviso that picks can’t be traded,” Stein tweeted.

According to Charania, the format of the in-season tournament wouldn’t actually take away from the regular season too much.

Format of Proposed NBA In-Season Tournament

Charania reported that the NBA is looking to potentially implement this idea during the 2023-24 season with the following format:

“Current framework of NBA In Season Tournament as soon as 2023-24, per sources:

“- Cup games through November

“- 8 teams advance to single-elimination Final in December; other 22 continue with regular season

“- All games part of normal 82-game schedule; one extra for two Final teams,” Charania tweeted.

He also noted that the league is still working to finalize the agreement.

“The NBA and NBPA are still working to finalize the In Season Tournament concept, which includes to-be-determined prizes for the eight teams that advance to the single-elimination round, sources said,” he tweeted.

If the in-season tournament does end up being implemented, keep an eye on the Mavericks, because Cuban can’t seem to make up his mind.