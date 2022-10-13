Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Working on Major Project for Luka Doncic

Over the past decade, the NBA has become an international league, and the Dallas Mavericks are one of the poster-children of that fact. Not only were they home to Dirk Nowitzki, one of the greatest international players of all time, but they’re now led by Luka Doncic, who is set up to be one of the greatest international players of all time.

Doncic grew up in Slovenia, and he still plays for their national team. He competed for Team Slovenia at EuroBasket this summer but was unable to lead them to a second-straight title. But while he grew up in Slovenia, he played professional basketball in Spain.

At just 16 years old, he made his professional debut for Real Madrid, but he signed on with the organization three years prior at the young age of 13. It’s important to remember these roots, and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he’s trying to get the NBA to allow Dallas to play a preseason game against Real Madrid in Spain in the near future.

“I don’t know that we’ll be able to play a preseason game in Slovenia, but we’re working really hard to play one against Real Madrid,” Cuban said. “It depends on the league, so we’ll see. But we’re certainly working on it.”

Multiple NBA teams played in other countries this summer, as the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards traveled to Japan, the home country of Rui Hachimura. Plus, playing international teams isn’t uncommon either, as the Adelaide 76ers came to the United States this year for preseason play (and even managed to beat the Phoenix Suns).

But while Cuban works to make that event happen in the future, Doncic remains focused on the season at hand.

Doncic Fully Focused on Winning

Most NBA players take the offseason to work on their games. Add new moves to their bags, work on their jump shot, and other things like that. However, according to Doncic, his main focus this summer was working out with the team. The only thing he was working on was “winning.”

“Winning. I didn’t have much time to do individual work. I was practicing with the team, and that’s it. Winning,” Doncic emphasized.

In addition, he noted that the Western Conference could have some tough competitors. He pointed at the LA Clippers as a prime example of this.

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s toughest, but it’s tougher than last season for sure,” said Doncic. “Yeah, I think Clippers are going to be really good. There’s a lot of teams that are going to be really good, and it’s going to be tough. Too many good players — it’s going to be tough. You have to go 100% for every game.”

The Clippers took down Doncic and the Mavericks in two-straight seasons in 2020 and 2021, knocking them out in the first round each year. But coming off of his first trip to the Western Conference Finals, Doncic is excited to focus on winning with his current squad.

And as far as offseason talk goes, there is one topic Doncic is sick of hearing about – Jalen Brunson.

Doncic Dislikes Brunson Questions

Now, Doncic doesn’t have anything against Brunson. In fact, he respects his game and acknowledged how great of a player he is. That being said, he’s sick of hearing all of the questions about how the team will replace Brunson. He said that he’s focused on the team around him and nothing else.

“It’s always the same. I got like 340 questions about Brunson,” Doncic said. “We can’t replace him. He’s JB. You can see how much he gave us. He gave us a lot. Off the court, on the court, he was a great guy, a great teammate. But you know, we have new teammates. You’ve got to focus on what we have, not what we don’t have, and we’ve just got to focus on our team here.”

So, as Doncic prepares for his fifth NBA season, a championship is on his mind. As for Cuban, that’s obviously his goal, too, but in the back of his mind, he’s trying to give Doncic a nice (sort of) homecoming in the future.