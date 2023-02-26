Mavericks Receive Clarity on Kyrie Irving’s Future With Team

The Dallas Mavericks made a major swing at the deadline this year when they traded for controversial point guard Kyrie Irving. In an attempt to pair Luka Doncic with a second star, they shipped out Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-rounder, and two second-round picks.

However, the biggest risk involved with the move is the fact that Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. Whether or not he chooses to remain in Dallas will determine a lot about the future of the Mavericks. And luckily for the Mavericks, sources who spoke with Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Irving is likely to stay with Dallas.

“I’m not sure where else he goes,” an Eastern Conference executive told Pincus. “Unless the Los Angeles Lakers don’t re-sign [D’Angelo Russell], they can’t get to Kyrie’s max.”

Kyrie declined questions today regarding his long-term future with the Mavericks, h/t @TheSteinLine. Irving says it would create "unwanted distractions" for team and describes topic as “very draining.” pic.twitter.com/Z5ds6sDGII — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 13, 2023

Irving was heavily connected to the Lakers this past summer, as well as when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at this year’s deadline. However, the Lakers went in a different direction after Irving got sent to the Mavericks.

LA traded for D’Angelo Russell in a move that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz. In turn, they are widely expected to re-sign Russell. Combine that with the fact that they have a couple of other players to bring back (Rui Hachimura and Mo Bamba, for example), they likely won’t have enough money to attempt to sign Irving.

“Kyrie’s goal in pushing out of Brooklyn was to get his rights with a team willing to pay him,” another source told Pincus. “Dallas is where he’ll want to be.”

Mavericks Linked to Potential Kyrie Irving Trade

All that being said, there’s still a chance that Irving could want out of Dallas in favor of another team. The Lakers may not have the money to sign Irving outright, but they could still pull off a sign-and-trade. According to Chris Broussard of Fox Sports 1, the Mavericks would be interested in a potential Irving-for-Anthony Davis swap… and the Lakers might be intrigued as well.

“LeBron James is sending a message to one Anthony Davis,” Broussard said during the February 20 episode on FS1’s “First Things First.” “Dallas’ objective this summer is Kyrie for AD sign-and-trade. If AD doesn’t ball in these last 23 games, the Lakers might look at something like that.”

"LeBron James is sending a message to one Anthony Davis. … Dallas' objective this summer is Kyrie for AD sign-and-trade. If AD doesn't ball in these last 23 games, the Lakers might look at something like that." — @Chris_Broussard explains: pic.twitter.com/Aul5R7XCs9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 20, 2023

Jason Kidd Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving

While Irving’s future with the Mavericks may not be certain, he’s seemingly fitting in well with the current roster. There have been some bumps, but Dallas will look to make a big-time playoff push down the stretch. Head coach Jason Kidd recently had a bunch of nice things to say about the Mavericks’ new star and his approach to the game.

“He’s a student of the game. He’s fundamentally sound, understands how to use the pivot, understands how to create space without the dribble, and he’s the best dribbler in the league,” Kidd said via Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com. “So, to be able to create space [with triple-threat] in small spaces, he’s unstoppable.”