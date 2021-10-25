Mavericks Set to Ease COVID-19 Requirements: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the way in which NBA fans consume their basketball, particularly where live attendance is concerned. As is the case in arenas around the Association, Dallas Mavericks fans have been met with a number of guidelines and requirements for the safe attendance of games at American Airlines Center.

However, a new report has indicated that the team and its building may be easing some of those health and safety provisions. There is a catch, though.

As reported by The Dallas Morning News, the Mavs will soon lift a requirement that fans provide either a negative COVID-19 test from within the previous 48 hours or proof of full vaccination in order to attend home games. However, the team’s revised in-arena protocols will be contingent upon what happens with local COVID-19 case numbers.

Cuban’s COVID-19 Plan





Play



Do the Dallas Mavericks Have to Make a Decision? + What We've Learned About the Offense & Rotations Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris breakdown what we've learned so far from the Dallas Mavericks on offense and in the rotation. What is the Mavericks shot selection telling us about Jason Kidd's game plan? Going into the season Kidd & the Mavs told us they would post up a lot, but they haven't been doing… 2021-10-25T05:46:53Z

Mavs owner Mark Cuban told the Morning News that the eased guidelines will remain in place as long as the daily case-count average in Dallas County stays below 500. If the numbers go beyond that mark, the aforementioned requirements will be reinstated.

As of the morning of October 25, the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County is 360, per official county data. That represents a significant drop from the previous period, during which the county averaged 501 new cases daily.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been more than 340,000 confirmed cases in Dallas County and an additional 61,000-plus probable cases.

Regardless of the improving numbers, the new guidelines won’t take effect in time for the Mavs’ home opener on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. They’re coming, though, and the team will make a formal announcement beforehand. In the meantime, the Mavs continue to seek ways to mitigate the risks involved with live game attendance.

Via the Morning News:

Cuban said the Mavericks are still working to create sections — whether by ticket location or in suites — that would help decrease potential COVID-19 exposure to cancer patients or immunocompromised individuals who attend games. Masks will still be required for fans 2 and older when not actively eating or drinking, in accordance with the Dallas County order.

Green & the Rockets Incoming

When the Mavs square off with the 1-2 Rockets on Tuesday, they’ll be getting their first look at No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green. And if the early returns on the G League Ignite alum are any indication, fans in the Big D could be in for a show.

Through his first three NBA games, the 19-year-old Green has averaged 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. He has also knocked down 47.6% of his triples on seven attempts per game.

During Houston’s 107-97 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, he dropped a team-high 30 points and set a new franchise rookie record eight three-point shots.

Green’s big numbers haven’t translated to a measurable positive impact on the court, though. As it stands, the Rockets are getting outscored by a whopping 16.2 points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor, the second-worst mark team-wide.

READ NEXT: