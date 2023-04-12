Mavericks GM Sends Disrespectful Message on Christian Wood Ahead of Offseason

The 2022-23 season was a complete and utter failure for the Dallas Mavericks. Just one year prior, they made a miraculous run to the Western Conference Finals, and their entire goal should have been to build off of that. And while they tried, everything blew up in their face.

One of the moves they made to help put a better team around Luka Doncic was a trade for Christian Wood, but as the year went on, his role got smaller and smaller. And now, it looks as though he won’t be around next year. Mavericks GM Nico Harrison even took a subtle jab at the Dallas big man.

“Just because you’re an efficient scorer, there’s more to the game than just that,” Harrison said via Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News.

Other snippets from Nico Harrison's exit interview: "Listen, Jason Kidd's our coach." On Christian Wood's role: "Just because you're an efficient scorer, there's more to the game than just that." On Jaden Hardy Year 2 expectations: "An every-day player." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 11, 2023

As soon as he joined the team, it was revealed that Wood would come off the bench, which startled most Mavericks fans. Just one year prior, he was a near-20-point scorer for the Houston Rockets, but Dallas was planning to bring him off the pine.

Instead of him, the Mavericks largely stuck with Dwight Powell as their starting center. Neither Wood nor JaVale McGee, who the Mavericks also signed last summer, played big roles for them.

Despite his small role and the organization’s odd stance regarding his play, Wood put together a decent statistical season for the Mavericks. He appeared in 67 of the team’s 82 games, started 17 of them, and played just 25.9 minutes per contest – a number that ranked roughly fifth on the team.

Wood averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Christian Wood Likely Leaving Mavericks

Christian Wood was asked back in January if he wanted to make Dallas his permanent home. His response: pic.twitter.com/M2swiuAKd6 — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) April 11, 2023

After a season full of bumps in the road, Wood’s stint in Dallas is looking like a one-and-done situation. According to Tim Cato of The Athletic, Wood is almost certainly going to leave Dallas this summer.

“Wood’s situation is more complicated: He’s a dangerous scorer who often doesn’t cover enough space defensively to warrant the coaching staff’s trust,” Cato wrote in a February 14 article. “But the Mavericks remain in need of his minutes on this roster, even if Wood might not be thrilled with the limited bench role he’s been assigned and will almost certainly depart this summer.”

Mavericks Plan to Trade First-Round Pick

Christian Wood’s most recent like is the video of him at the Cane’s event saying he wants to make Dallas a long-term home towards the beginning of the season. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CcSh9Bkcrn — Mavs Tracker (@MavsTracker) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile, as the Mavericks look to improve the roster around their stars, they are likely going to be looking at potential trade options for their first-round pick, which will be in the lottery due to their absence from the postseason.

“Retaining this June’s pick would provide a crucial potential path to a quality player for a club low on trade chips or the salary-cap flexibility to make significant changes around [Luka] Doncic and [Kyrie] Irving,” wrote Marc Stein of The Stein Line newsletter. “Sources say that the Mavericks plan to explore trade prospects with the pick if they retain it to potentially seek more win-now talent.”

Wood may not be in the team’s future, but they still have some serious decisions to make this offseason.