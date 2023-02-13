Mavericks to Sign NBA Champion & Brother of 2-Time All-Star: Report

The Dallas Mavericks had a quiet trade deadline day, but that’s only because they made their major move in the days leading up to it. Dallas traded for Kyrie Irving, sending out Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-rounder, and two seconds to the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, they have a chance to bolster their roster even more by signing guys in the buyout market. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Mavericks are planning to sign veteran wing Justin Holiday now that he has completed a buyout with the Houston Rockets.

“Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout arrangement with the Houston Rockets and plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN,” Windhorst tweeted.

Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout arrangement with the Houston Rockets and plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 13, 2023

Holiday, the brother of two-time NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday, was traded to the Atlanta Hawks this past summer. He was included in the deal that sent Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings. At 33 years old, Holiday has 10 years of NBA experience and has appeared in games for eight different teams. That number will increase to nine once he plays for the Mavericks.

This season, Holiday appeared in 28 of the Hawks’ 57 games and played 14.7 minutes per contest for Atlanta. He averaged 4.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game on 38.4% shooting from the field and 34.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Adding Holiday to the rotation should give the Mavericks some extra wing depth to employ, as well as a quality veteran presence to have in the locker room. With Luka Doncic, Irving, and Christian Wood at the helm, having good depth pieces will be crucial to Dallas’ success this season. It also provides them with extra championship experience, as Holiday won a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

Kyrie Irving Sounds Off on Luka Doncic

In their first game together as teammates, Doncic and Irving fell to the Kings. At the end of the game, Doncic had an opportunity to tie the game, but rather than passing it to Irving on the other side of the court, he took a contested three.

However, after the game, Irving wasn’t mad at the choice. He said that he doesn’t want Doncic to feel any pressure to give him the ball in those scenarios.

“There were nine seconds left, we had to get a shot up anyway. Either way, it was going to be a great shot for him shooting it or me shooting it, just reading off of him,” Irving said via Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com. “No pressure in terms of giving me the ball in those situations, if he feels confident enough to take the shot. I feel like when he shoots or anyone shoots on our team it’s a great look as long they’re confident in it. So, I think it could’ve gone either way. If he would have passed it to me it probably could’ve been a different result, maybe not. But, the what ifs don’t matter.”

Kyrie Irving on Luka Doncic taking the potential game-tying shot in OT: "9 seconds left — we had to get a shot up anyway. Either way, it was going to be a great shot for him shooting it or me shooting it. … No pressure in terms of giving me the ball in those situations…" pic.twitter.com/QiTqXxQiUf — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 12, 2023

De’Aaron Fox Praises Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving

Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox absolutely dominated the Mavericks in overtime. Post-game, he showed some love to Doncic and Irving.

“Those two are great players, I think they’ll both be hall of famers. For us, we want to continue to make it tough on them, Fox said via the Kings YouTube Channel. “Obviously, if you only have one of those guys, as soon as they (give up the ball) then you try and deny them. But with it being two of those type of players, as a team you have to try and be on a string… They’re going to make tough shots, they’re going to make tough shots every game. But you just want to continue to make that type of stuff beat you… if they’re making tough shots and they beat you then you just dap them up and move on.”